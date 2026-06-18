Recent Release, "Receiving the Holy Spirit," from Christian Faith Publishing Authors Kenneth Myers and Dr. Karen Myers, Explores Five Decades of Spiritual Transformation
Harmony, PA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Myers and Dr. Karen Myers have completed a new book, "Receiving the Holy Spirit," which chronicles their remarkable spiritual odyssey beginning fifty years ago during the charismatic renewal movement. The couple's individual encounters with the indwelling Holy Spirit occurred at different universities—Karen's at the University of North Dakota and Ken's at a state institution in Kentucky—yet both journeys converged around the same profound question: how does the Holy Spirit truly operate in the lives of believers? Drawing from their diverse religious backgrounds rooted in Lutheran and Catholic traditions, they found themselves navigating unfamiliar theological terrain as they sought deeper understanding of spiritual empowerment.
Ken brings decades of faith leadership and theological reflection to this collaborative work, having served as a teacher in multiple churches across western Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey following his spiritual awakening during college. His earlier publication with Christian Faith Publishing, "Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History," demonstrates his commitment to guiding believers toward authentic spiritual understanding. Karen contributes her own profound perspective as a retired physician with forty years of medical practice in obstetrics and gynecology, bringing both intellectual rigor and compassionate ministry experience shaped by her special interests in prayer for healing and inner restoration of trauma survivors.
"Receiving the Holy Spirit" unveils the intimate lessons learned through family transitions, professional demands, and seasons of grief that tested and deepened their reliance upon divine guidance. Readers will encounter biblical foundations, practical wisdom, and inspiring testimony about how the Holy Spirit's ministry empowers believers to navigate life's complexities with supernatural strength. As the couple anticipates a fresh outpouring of divine presence across the church, this spiritually enriching volume offers readers a pathway toward greater intimacy with God, expanded understanding of spiritual gifts, and increased capacity to recognize and respond to the leading of the Holy Spirit in their own circumstances.
Said the authors, "Our deepest prayer is that readers will discover the Holy Spirit not as a distant theological concept but as an intimate companion for their journey, equipping them with the spiritual resources they need for the days ahead."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Myers and Dr. Karen Myers's inspiring work equips believers with biblical understanding and practical guidance for experiencing the Holy Spirit's transformative presence. This testament to five decades of spiritual growth offers hope and direction to all seeking deeper connection with God's empowering Spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Receiving the Holy Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ken brings decades of faith leadership and theological reflection to this collaborative work, having served as a teacher in multiple churches across western Pennsylvania and southern New Jersey following his spiritual awakening during college. His earlier publication with Christian Faith Publishing, "Knowing Jesus: Being on the Right Side of History," demonstrates his commitment to guiding believers toward authentic spiritual understanding. Karen contributes her own profound perspective as a retired physician with forty years of medical practice in obstetrics and gynecology, bringing both intellectual rigor and compassionate ministry experience shaped by her special interests in prayer for healing and inner restoration of trauma survivors.
"Receiving the Holy Spirit" unveils the intimate lessons learned through family transitions, professional demands, and seasons of grief that tested and deepened their reliance upon divine guidance. Readers will encounter biblical foundations, practical wisdom, and inspiring testimony about how the Holy Spirit's ministry empowers believers to navigate life's complexities with supernatural strength. As the couple anticipates a fresh outpouring of divine presence across the church, this spiritually enriching volume offers readers a pathway toward greater intimacy with God, expanded understanding of spiritual gifts, and increased capacity to recognize and respond to the leading of the Holy Spirit in their own circumstances.
Said the authors, "Our deepest prayer is that readers will discover the Holy Spirit not as a distant theological concept but as an intimate companion for their journey, equipping them with the spiritual resources they need for the days ahead."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Myers and Dr. Karen Myers's inspiring work equips believers with biblical understanding and practical guidance for experiencing the Holy Spirit's transformative presence. This testament to five decades of spiritual growth offers hope and direction to all seeking deeper connection with God's empowering Spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this faith-filled work can purchase "Receiving the Holy Spirit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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