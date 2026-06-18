Recent Release, "Part 2 The Kingdom Revealed," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Antonio Crump, Explores the Church's Mission and God's Transformative Kingdom
Oklahoma City, OK, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Antonio Crump has completed a new book, "Part 2 The Kingdom Revealed," which builds upon the foundational concepts presented in his first work, Enhancing the Kingdom. This compelling sequel provides the body of Christ with a deeper understanding of the kingdom of God and the church's role in fulfilling the King's command. Drawing extensively from Scripture, Crump illuminates how God's kingdom transcends worldly systems and operates through the Holy Spirit and faithful execution of divine will.
A former pastor, truck driver-trainer, and entrepreneur, Antonio Crump brings decades of spiritual experience to his writing. Born in Oklahoma City on Leap Year day in 1968, he was raised in Los Angeles before returning to Oklahoma for his final year of high school. There he met his wife, Theresa Preston, whom he married at eighteen. Crump's ministry journey began in 1993 when he assumed the role of youth pastor, and he eventually became senior pastor of Community of Christ in 2001. After relocating his family to Texas more than two decades ago, he spent countless hours on the road traveling throughout the United States, using his time behind the wheel to deepen his understanding of Scripture and prepare for God's calling.
"Part 2 The Kingdom Revealed" addresses essential truths that distinguish kingdoms, democracies, and religions while emphasizing the church's role as commanded by the King. Readers will discover how love functions as a transformative force, empowering the church to advance boldly against the gates of hell and spread the knowledge and purpose of the King throughout the earth. This enlightening exploration equips believers with the understanding necessary to grasp their divine mission and participate meaningfully in God's kingdom work.
"My prayer is that readers will recognize the difference between earthly systems and God's eternal kingdom, and that they will embrace their role in advancing His purpose with boldness and love," said author Antonio Crump.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antonio Crump's stirring work equips readers with profound biblical insight into God's kingdom and the church's transformative mission. This testament challenges believers to understand their divine calling and engage actively in spreading the King's purpose worldwide.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Part 2 The Kingdom Revealed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A former pastor, truck driver-trainer, and entrepreneur, Antonio Crump brings decades of spiritual experience to his writing. Born in Oklahoma City on Leap Year day in 1968, he was raised in Los Angeles before returning to Oklahoma for his final year of high school. There he met his wife, Theresa Preston, whom he married at eighteen. Crump's ministry journey began in 1993 when he assumed the role of youth pastor, and he eventually became senior pastor of Community of Christ in 2001. After relocating his family to Texas more than two decades ago, he spent countless hours on the road traveling throughout the United States, using his time behind the wheel to deepen his understanding of Scripture and prepare for God's calling.
"Part 2 The Kingdom Revealed" addresses essential truths that distinguish kingdoms, democracies, and religions while emphasizing the church's role as commanded by the King. Readers will discover how love functions as a transformative force, empowering the church to advance boldly against the gates of hell and spread the knowledge and purpose of the King throughout the earth. This enlightening exploration equips believers with the understanding necessary to grasp their divine mission and participate meaningfully in God's kingdom work.
"My prayer is that readers will recognize the difference between earthly systems and God's eternal kingdom, and that they will embrace their role in advancing His purpose with boldness and love," said author Antonio Crump.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Antonio Crump's stirring work equips readers with profound biblical insight into God's kingdom and the church's transformative mission. This testament challenges believers to understand their divine calling and engage actively in spreading the King's purpose worldwide.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Part 2 The Kingdom Revealed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Categories