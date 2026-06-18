Recent Release, "Molly Overcame," Tells the Triumphant True Story of a Resilient Chicken Who Refuses to Let Physical Limitations Define Her Destiny
Big Pool, MD, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Jimmy Bright has completed a new book, "Molly Overcame," which introduces readers to an extraordinary character whose determination transcends the barnyard. The narrative follows Molly, a chicken who loses one of her legs at a young age and faces the formidable challenge of adapting to life with this significant physical limitation. Rather than surrender to her circumstance, Molly demonstrates unwavering resolve and learns not merely to survive but to thrive within her new reality.
The author brings considerable life experience to this touching tale, drawing from forty-five years working in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture. His thoughtful observations of the natural world, combined with years of tending animals on his Western Maryland farm alongside his wife Susan, have provided him unique insight into the quiet perseverance displayed by creatures facing daily struggles. This intimate familiarity with animal behavior and the resilience they demonstrate forms the authentic foundation of Molly's story, transforming what could have been a simple animal tale into something far more profound.
"Molly Overcame" explores the universal themes of overcoming adversity, developing inner strength, and discovering one's purpose despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Through Molly's journey, readers will encounter symbolic bird characters representing different transitions in her growth, witness her inspiring friendship with Tammy Two-Toe, and ultimately discover how she rises to become leader of her flock. The narrative carries a spiritually enriching message: that through faith, divine favor, and steadfast determination, we are capable of accomplishing far more than our limitations suggest. Molly's story teaches that meaningful leadership and purposeful living remain possible when we approach life with humility, accept God's guidance, and embrace a never-give-up attitude.
"This book is my attempt to personalize the character traits of endurance and perseverance through Molly's adventures," said Bright. "Her story reflects what we can accomplish with God's strength and favor, reminding us that our struggles, both physical and spiritual, matter deeply in shaping who we become."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright's heartwarming work demonstrates that true strength lies not in physical perfection but in spiritual conviction and unwavering determination. Young readers and families will find genuine encouragement in Molly's example of resilience and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Molly Overcame" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
YouTube Channel: @yishkenibooks
Website: Yishkeni.com
For more information, visit Yishkeni.com and subscribe on YouTube at @yishkenibooks for book readings and updates.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings considerable life experience to this touching tale, drawing from forty-five years working in engineering, real estate investment, and agriculture. His thoughtful observations of the natural world, combined with years of tending animals on his Western Maryland farm alongside his wife Susan, have provided him unique insight into the quiet perseverance displayed by creatures facing daily struggles. This intimate familiarity with animal behavior and the resilience they demonstrate forms the authentic foundation of Molly's story, transforming what could have been a simple animal tale into something far more profound.
"Molly Overcame" explores the universal themes of overcoming adversity, developing inner strength, and discovering one's purpose despite seemingly insurmountable obstacles. Through Molly's journey, readers will encounter symbolic bird characters representing different transitions in her growth, witness her inspiring friendship with Tammy Two-Toe, and ultimately discover how she rises to become leader of her flock. The narrative carries a spiritually enriching message: that through faith, divine favor, and steadfast determination, we are capable of accomplishing far more than our limitations suggest. Molly's story teaches that meaningful leadership and purposeful living remain possible when we approach life with humility, accept God's guidance, and embrace a never-give-up attitude.
"This book is my attempt to personalize the character traits of endurance and perseverance through Molly's adventures," said Bright. "Her story reflects what we can accomplish with God's strength and favor, reminding us that our struggles, both physical and spiritual, matter deeply in shaping who we become."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Jimmy Bright's heartwarming work demonstrates that true strength lies not in physical perfection but in spiritual conviction and unwavering determination. Young readers and families will find genuine encouragement in Molly's example of resilience and faith.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Molly Overcame" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
YouTube Channel: @yishkenibooks
Website: Yishkeni.com
For more information, visit Yishkeni.com and subscribe on YouTube at @yishkenibooks for book readings and updates.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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