Recent Release "Your Choice" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Irwin Clifford Explores How Eternity Hinges on One Consequential Decision About Salvation
Columbus, OH, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Irwin Clifford has completed a new book, "Your Choice," which distills the essential, sometimes harsh truths embedded in God's Word into accessible wisdom for contemporary readers. Drawing from decades of observation and spiritual reflection, Clifford presents biblical principles with unflinching clarity, cutting through the layers of theological complexity that have accumulated over two millennia of preaching and interpretation. The book addresses a question that has haunted countless seekers: Where is the end? More importantly, it guides readers toward the understanding that matters most.
The author brings a unique perspective shaped by four decades in the construction industry, where he partnered with fellow believers in building a modest but meaningful enterprise. Throughout those years, Clifford witnessed the full spectrum of human experience—from devoted Christ-followers to those at society's margins. Rather than pursue material expansion, he and his partners focused on embodying biblical principles through their work, extending compassion to those in need through employment and example. These accumulated experiences eventually crystallized into profound questions about salvation, purpose, and lasting impact.
"Your Choice" confronts readers with the central truth of Christian faith: the eternal destination of the soul rests not on external circumstances, religious tradition, or inherited belief, but on one deliberate, personal choice. Readers will discover that despite centuries of sermons and billions of exposures to Scripture, the answer remains beautifully simple yet profoundly demanding. This book strips away distraction to reveal what truly matters: your decision regarding who will be your Savior. The stakes have never been higher, and the choice remains yours today.
"I wanted to cut through the noise and help people understand that their eternal future comes down to one choice," said Clifford. "After a lifetime of witnessing faith in action and questioning its impact, I felt called to share this message of clarity and hope with anyone searching for truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irwin Clifford's clarifying work offers readers a direct path to understanding Scripture's most crucial message. This book equips seekers and believers alike to make the decision that determines their eternity.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Your Choice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings a unique perspective shaped by four decades in the construction industry, where he partnered with fellow believers in building a modest but meaningful enterprise. Throughout those years, Clifford witnessed the full spectrum of human experience—from devoted Christ-followers to those at society's margins. Rather than pursue material expansion, he and his partners focused on embodying biblical principles through their work, extending compassion to those in need through employment and example. These accumulated experiences eventually crystallized into profound questions about salvation, purpose, and lasting impact.
"Your Choice" confronts readers with the central truth of Christian faith: the eternal destination of the soul rests not on external circumstances, religious tradition, or inherited belief, but on one deliberate, personal choice. Readers will discover that despite centuries of sermons and billions of exposures to Scripture, the answer remains beautifully simple yet profoundly demanding. This book strips away distraction to reveal what truly matters: your decision regarding who will be your Savior. The stakes have never been higher, and the choice remains yours today.
"I wanted to cut through the noise and help people understand that their eternal future comes down to one choice," said Clifford. "After a lifetime of witnessing faith in action and questioning its impact, I felt called to share this message of clarity and hope with anyone searching for truth."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Irwin Clifford's clarifying work offers readers a direct path to understanding Scripture's most crucial message. This book equips seekers and believers alike to make the decision that determines their eternity.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Your Choice" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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