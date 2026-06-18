Recent Release, "U.S.A. Christian Revival," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joseph Burge, Explores How Complacency Enabled Anti-Christian Infiltration
Jupiter, FL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Burge has completed a new book, "U.S.A. Christian Revival," drawing from his extraordinary lifetime of experience and keen observation of American society. At ninety-one years old, Burge brings the perspective of someone who has witnessed decades of cultural and political transformation—from his celebrated aerospace engineering career spanning fifty years to his extensive travels across America and beyond. His professional accomplishments and deep engagement with national affairs position him uniquely to address the spiritual and civic challenges facing the nation today.
The author's background as a devoted Christian informs every page of this work. Burge has watched with growing concern as public complacency allowed those hostile to biblical values to gain unprecedented influence within government structures. His motivation stems from a genuine burden to awaken fellow believers and call them back to the foundational truths of Scripture. This book represents not merely his opinion but his urgent plea based on a lifetime of observation and faith-driven conviction about America's spiritual trajectory.
"U.S.A. Christian Revival" by Joseph Burge confronts the mechanisms through which apathy became a tool for spiritual decline in the nation. The book acknowledges the restoration of biblical leadership through recent political developments while simultaneously warning that renewed commitment to God's Word must occur within a critical timeframe. Readers will discover practical understanding of how complacency operates, why it poses such existential danger to Christian America, and what individual and collective action must follow. The stakes could not be higher—the author presents this not as mere political commentary but as a prophetic call grounded in biblical understanding of divine justice and mercy.
"My motivation with this text is to bring errant U.S. Christians back to the Bible," said author Joseph Burge. "The timing is very good, but we must understand that failure to respond to this complacency will almost certainly incur God's wrath."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Burge's prophetic work equips believers with clarity about spiritual warfare in the political realm. This message resonates with urgency for anyone concerned about America's moral and spiritual foundation.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase "U.S.A. Christian Revival" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's background as a devoted Christian informs every page of this work. Burge has watched with growing concern as public complacency allowed those hostile to biblical values to gain unprecedented influence within government structures. His motivation stems from a genuine burden to awaken fellow believers and call them back to the foundational truths of Scripture. This book represents not merely his opinion but his urgent plea based on a lifetime of observation and faith-driven conviction about America's spiritual trajectory.
"U.S.A. Christian Revival" by Joseph Burge confronts the mechanisms through which apathy became a tool for spiritual decline in the nation. The book acknowledges the restoration of biblical leadership through recent political developments while simultaneously warning that renewed commitment to God's Word must occur within a critical timeframe. Readers will discover practical understanding of how complacency operates, why it poses such existential danger to Christian America, and what individual and collective action must follow. The stakes could not be higher—the author presents this not as mere political commentary but as a prophetic call grounded in biblical understanding of divine justice and mercy.
"My motivation with this text is to bring errant U.S. Christians back to the Bible," said author Joseph Burge. "The timing is very good, but we must understand that failure to respond to this complacency will almost certainly incur God's wrath."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Burge's prophetic work equips believers with clarity about spiritual warfare in the political realm. This message resonates with urgency for anyone concerned about America's moral and spiritual foundation.
Readers who wish to experience this vital work can purchase "U.S.A. Christian Revival" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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