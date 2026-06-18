Recent Release "Will the Family Circle Be Broken?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Mel Bradford Explores a Tennessee Family's Civil War Survival
Yukon, OK, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Mel Bradford has completed a new book, "Will the Family Circle Be Broken?: Civil War in Carroll County, Tennessee," a historical fiction that weaves together personal tragedy and national upheaval. The narrative follows the Bradford family as they navigate the turbulent years from 1850 to 1865, discovering that neutrality becomes impossible when war arrives at their doorstep. Each chapter is anchored by factual summaries of what was happening across the nation during this period, grounding the fictional story in authentic historical context. At the heart of the tale lies Kathy, a paper delivery girl harboring a secret that threatens those closest to her, while bushwhackers and lawlessness transform Carroll County into a battleground where survival itself becomes uncertain.
Bradford's journey to writing this novel emerged from a lifetime of curiosity about his own family heritage. After spending his early years teaching and coaching in a small rural community, he transitioned into an insurance career before retiring early to pursue his passions. His investigation into genealogy led him to discover ancestors who lived through the Civil War era, and that revelation sparked deep research into Tennessee's divided loyalties and complex history. Learning that some of his Bradford ancestors sided with the Union rather than the Confederacy prompted him to examine the region's intricate social and political landscape during this turbulent period.
"Will the Family Circle Be Broken?" examines the profound cost of civil conflict on ordinary families caught between opposing forces. Readers will witness how the war fractures communities, tests bonds of kinship and friendship, and forces difficult choices upon those who wish only to survive. The book reveals how a group of local coffee drinkers established their own form of justice in Carroll County, highlighting the vigilante justice that emerged when official authority collapsed. Through this gripping narrative, Bradford illuminates how the Civil War's impact extended far beyond battlefields, destroying the social fabric that once held communities together and raising the haunting question of whether family circles, once broken, can ever truly be restored.
"This story represents years of family research and historical study," said Bradford. "I wanted to show how the Civil War affected ordinary people in small Tennessee communities, and how my own ancestors navigated these impossible circumstances. The hidden secrets, the threats from bushwhackers, and the personal losses suffered by the Bradford family reflect the real struggles that families endured during this period."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mel Bradford's stirring work provides readers with an intimate portrait of how war transforms communities and families. This novel invites reflection on how historical events continue to shape our understanding of American identity and regional conflict.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Will the Family Circle Be Broken?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Bradford's journey to writing this novel emerged from a lifetime of curiosity about his own family heritage. After spending his early years teaching and coaching in a small rural community, he transitioned into an insurance career before retiring early to pursue his passions. His investigation into genealogy led him to discover ancestors who lived through the Civil War era, and that revelation sparked deep research into Tennessee's divided loyalties and complex history. Learning that some of his Bradford ancestors sided with the Union rather than the Confederacy prompted him to examine the region's intricate social and political landscape during this turbulent period.
"Will the Family Circle Be Broken?" examines the profound cost of civil conflict on ordinary families caught between opposing forces. Readers will witness how the war fractures communities, tests bonds of kinship and friendship, and forces difficult choices upon those who wish only to survive. The book reveals how a group of local coffee drinkers established their own form of justice in Carroll County, highlighting the vigilante justice that emerged when official authority collapsed. Through this gripping narrative, Bradford illuminates how the Civil War's impact extended far beyond battlefields, destroying the social fabric that once held communities together and raising the haunting question of whether family circles, once broken, can ever truly be restored.
"This story represents years of family research and historical study," said Bradford. "I wanted to show how the Civil War affected ordinary people in small Tennessee communities, and how my own ancestors navigated these impossible circumstances. The hidden secrets, the threats from bushwhackers, and the personal losses suffered by the Bradford family reflect the real struggles that families endured during this period."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Mel Bradford's stirring work provides readers with an intimate portrait of how war transforms communities and families. This novel invites reflection on how historical events continue to shape our understanding of American identity and regional conflict.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "Will the Family Circle Be Broken?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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