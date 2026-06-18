Vernon F. Williams, MD’s Newly Released “Longevity Medicine” is an Empowering and Science-Driven Guide to Reclaiming Vitality, Health, and Confidence at Any Age

“Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon F. Williams, MD is a comprehensive exploration of modern anti-aging, regenerative, and functional medicine, offering readers practical insight into extending both lifespan and health span.