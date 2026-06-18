Vernon F. Williams, MD’s Newly Released “Longevity Medicine” is an Empowering and Science-Driven Guide to Reclaiming Vitality, Health, and Confidence at Any Age
“Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger” from Christian Faith Publishing author Vernon F. Williams, MD is a comprehensive exploration of modern anti-aging, regenerative, and functional medicine, offering readers practical insight into extending both lifespan and health span.
San Antonio, TX, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger”: an enlightening and forward-thinking resource for anyone seeking to live longer, stronger, and more vibrantly. “Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger” is the creation of published author, Vernon F. Williams, MD, the founder of the Wellness and Aesthetics Medical Center in San Antonio, Texas. He has a BA in biology from Harvard University. He received his MD from Albert Einstein College of Medicine. He completed two years of general surgery residency at Allegheny General Hospital and then became a flight surgeon in the US Air Force.
Dr. Williams is a Member of the Anti-Aging Group (AAG) Advisory Board. He also completed Physician Training and Certification in Age Management Medicine, jointly sponsored by The Cenegenics Education and Research Foundation (CERF) and the Foundation for Care Management (FCM).
Dr. Williams has extensive training in Lasers and Medical Spa procedures, and he is a Fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS). He is a Diplomat & Fellow, Board Certified, and an Oral Board Examiner of the American Academy of Anti-Aging, Regenerative & Functional Medicine (A4M), as well as an A4M Fellow of:
· Stem Cells
· Sports Medicine
· Integrative Cancer Therapies
· Peptide Therapy
· Sexual Health
Dr. Williams is the author of the international bestseller Grow Younger like Me: Be 29 Again and Again.
Dr. Williams shares, “In Dr. 29, Longevity Medicine redefines what is possible for your health, your appearance, and your sexual vitality. Blending cutting-edge science, beauty, and ageless living, this groundbreaking guide reveals how to activate youthful energy, confidence, and radiance at any age.
Secrets to Growing Younger provides some badly needed information and benefits on regenerative medicine. It addresses the benefits as well as the diagnostics and treatments. It should be a must read for anyone who wants to know more about the secret to a younger you.
—Donald Bratton
For those who want to live a long healthy life, Secrets to Growing Younger is a great roadmap.
I have known Dr. Williams for over fifteen years. He’s one of the most innovative and progressive thinkers. He lives the life before asking you to do the same. He believes “You Can Grow Younger” like him.
—Michael Tyler, MD”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon F. Williams, MD’s new book is an authoritative and inspiring roadmap for anyone ready to challenge the limits of aging and embrace a future defined by vitality, beauty, and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Dr. Williams is a Member of the Anti-Aging Group (AAG) Advisory Board. He also completed Physician Training and Certification in Age Management Medicine, jointly sponsored by The Cenegenics Education and Research Foundation (CERF) and the Foundation for Care Management (FCM).
Dr. Williams has extensive training in Lasers and Medical Spa procedures, and he is a Fellow of the American Society for Laser Medicine and Surgery (ASLMS). He is a Diplomat & Fellow, Board Certified, and an Oral Board Examiner of the American Academy of Anti-Aging, Regenerative & Functional Medicine (A4M), as well as an A4M Fellow of:
· Stem Cells
· Sports Medicine
· Integrative Cancer Therapies
· Peptide Therapy
· Sexual Health
Dr. Williams is the author of the international bestseller Grow Younger like Me: Be 29 Again and Again.
Dr. Williams shares, “In Dr. 29, Longevity Medicine redefines what is possible for your health, your appearance, and your sexual vitality. Blending cutting-edge science, beauty, and ageless living, this groundbreaking guide reveals how to activate youthful energy, confidence, and radiance at any age.
Secrets to Growing Younger provides some badly needed information and benefits on regenerative medicine. It addresses the benefits as well as the diagnostics and treatments. It should be a must read for anyone who wants to know more about the secret to a younger you.
—Donald Bratton
For those who want to live a long healthy life, Secrets to Growing Younger is a great roadmap.
I have known Dr. Williams for over fifteen years. He’s one of the most innovative and progressive thinkers. He lives the life before asking you to do the same. He believes “You Can Grow Younger” like him.
—Michael Tyler, MD”
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Vernon F. Williams, MD’s new book is an authoritative and inspiring roadmap for anyone ready to challenge the limits of aging and embrace a future defined by vitality, beauty, and purpose.
Consumers can purchase “Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger” at traditional brick & mortar bookstores, or online at Amazon.com, Apple iTunes store, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries about “Longevity Medicine: Secrets to Growing Younger”, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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