Recent Release "When You Feel..." from Christian Faith Publishing Author Alison Lindauer Reminds Readers That Christ's Love Transcends Every Emotion
Holland, IN, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Alison Lindauer has completed a new book, "When You Feel... Jesus Is Always Near!" — a beautiful exploration designed to comfort children and readers of all ages by reinforcing a foundational spiritual truth. The narrative serves as a gentle beacon during moments when doubt, fear, or confusion may cloud one's perspective, offering reassurance that divine presence remains constant regardless of circumstance.
Drawing from her multifaceted life experience as a devoted Woman of God, devoted wife, nurturing mother of two, compassionate nurse, and educator across multiple grade levels, Lindauer brings authentic wisdom to her debut faith-based children's book. Her professional background in preschool, elementary, and middle school classrooms gave her unique insight into the emotional landscapes children navigate, while her personal spiritual journey infuses every page with genuine conviction and pastoral care.
"When You Feel... Jesus Is Always Near!" explores the transformative theme that Jesus Christ, God's Son who sacrificed His life for humanity on the cross, stands eternally present within our hearts and spirits. Readers will discover how emotions fluctuate and circumstances shift, yet the constancy of Jesus's love remains unwavering. This work reminds us that regardless of what we feel—loneliness, anxiety, sorrow, or confusion—we are never abandoned, and grace dwells perpetually within reach.
"My prayer is that readers of every age will turn to these pages whenever their hearts feel heavy, and find comfort in knowing that Jesus's love is real and forever present in their lives," said author Alison Lindauer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindauer's uplifting work offers solace to anyone seeking reassurance of divine connection during life's challenging seasons. This heartfelt message strengthens faith and cultivates hope in readers' souls.
Readers who wish to experience this comforting work can purchase "When You Feel... Jesus Is Always Near!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from her multifaceted life experience as a devoted Woman of God, devoted wife, nurturing mother of two, compassionate nurse, and educator across multiple grade levels, Lindauer brings authentic wisdom to her debut faith-based children's book. Her professional background in preschool, elementary, and middle school classrooms gave her unique insight into the emotional landscapes children navigate, while her personal spiritual journey infuses every page with genuine conviction and pastoral care.
"When You Feel... Jesus Is Always Near!" explores the transformative theme that Jesus Christ, God's Son who sacrificed His life for humanity on the cross, stands eternally present within our hearts and spirits. Readers will discover how emotions fluctuate and circumstances shift, yet the constancy of Jesus's love remains unwavering. This work reminds us that regardless of what we feel—loneliness, anxiety, sorrow, or confusion—we are never abandoned, and grace dwells perpetually within reach.
"My prayer is that readers of every age will turn to these pages whenever their hearts feel heavy, and find comfort in knowing that Jesus's love is real and forever present in their lives," said author Alison Lindauer.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Lindauer's uplifting work offers solace to anyone seeking reassurance of divine connection during life's challenging seasons. This heartfelt message strengthens faith and cultivates hope in readers' souls.
Readers who wish to experience this comforting work can purchase "When You Feel... Jesus Is Always Near!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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