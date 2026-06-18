Recent Release, "Thoughts of an Anointed Plumber," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Steven Sasser, Offers Spiritually Enriching, Divinely Inspired Reflections
Abbeville, AL, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Steven Sasser has completed a new book, "Thoughts of an Anointed Plumber," a collection of Spirit-led meditations designed to illuminate the path toward faith, restoration, and eternal purpose. Written with the conviction that every word flows from heavenly guidance, this work extends an invitation to readers seeking genuine encouragement and transformative hope through scripture-centered wisdom.
A master plumber with four decades of professional experience, Sasser brings a unique perspective to spiritual reflection—one grounded in practical service, daily integrity, and devotion to his craft. His life has been shaped by deep family bonds, including his marriage to his beloved wife Mandy and his role as father and grandfather. Sasser demonstrates an unwavering commitment to spiritual growth and ministerial calling alongside his work in the community.
"Thoughts of an Anointed Plumber" presents profound spiritual insights that transcend conventional boundaries between vocation and faith. Through these pages, readers discover how divine truth permeates everyday life, offering renewal for weary souls and pointing toward the redemptive grace of Jesus Christ. The book's core message radiates conviction: that encouragement, salvation, and hope await those who open their hearts to receive them.
"I have written only what the Holy Spirit instructed me to write," said Sasser. "My prayer is that readers find the encouragement and hope they seek, and perhaps experience the transformative power of salvation through Christ's love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Sasser's faith-filled work provides readers with soul-nourishing reflections grounded in biblical truth. These pages offer solace to the searching and strength to the struggling, pointing all toward Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Thoughts of an Anointed Plumber" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A master plumber with four decades of professional experience, Sasser brings a unique perspective to spiritual reflection—one grounded in practical service, daily integrity, and devotion to his craft. His life has been shaped by deep family bonds, including his marriage to his beloved wife Mandy and his role as father and grandfather. Sasser demonstrates an unwavering commitment to spiritual growth and ministerial calling alongside his work in the community.
"Thoughts of an Anointed Plumber" presents profound spiritual insights that transcend conventional boundaries between vocation and faith. Through these pages, readers discover how divine truth permeates everyday life, offering renewal for weary souls and pointing toward the redemptive grace of Jesus Christ. The book's core message radiates conviction: that encouragement, salvation, and hope await those who open their hearts to receive them.
"I have written only what the Holy Spirit instructed me to write," said Sasser. "My prayer is that readers find the encouragement and hope they seek, and perhaps experience the transformative power of salvation through Christ's love."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Steven Sasser's faith-filled work provides readers with soul-nourishing reflections grounded in biblical truth. These pages offer solace to the searching and strength to the struggling, pointing all toward Jesus Christ as Lord and Savior.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "Thoughts of an Anointed Plumber" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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