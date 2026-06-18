Recent Release, "Not a Blind Faith," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dr. Trevor Tolley, Examines Rational Foundations and Evidence Supporting Christian Belief
Lewis Center, OH, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Trevor Tolley has completed a new book, "Not a Blind Faith: An Introduction to the Evidence in Favor of Christianity," which dismantles a pervasive cultural assumption about religious belief. The book establishes that authentic biblical faith rests upon rational arguments and historical evidence rather than blind acceptance, introducing readers to Christian apologetics—the intellectual discipline of defending the faith through reasoned discourse. Tolley explores why this field of study has become increasingly vital in contemporary culture and demonstrates its integral connection to Christian evangelism.
With over three decades of experience teaching Christian Apologetics at Tree of Life Christian High School in Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Tolley brings both scholarly expertise and classroom-tested clarity to this complex subject matter. His academic credentials include a doctoral degree in Theological Studies from Columbia Evangelical Seminary and a Master's degree in Christian Apologetics from BIOLA University, complemented by advanced training in mathematics and science education from The Ohio State University. This unique combination of theological depth and educational experience positions him to communicate sophisticated concepts accessibly.
Throughout "Not a Blind Faith," readers encounter foundational arguments for God's existence, examine the historical reliability of biblical texts, discover the scientific case for Genesis and divine creation, grapple with the philosophical problem of suffering alongside an all-powerful God, and investigate the historical evidence for Christ's resurrection. Whether you are a committed Christian seeking greater confidence in your convictions or a skeptic curious about why believers embrace seemingly implausible doctrines, this book provides an illuminating entry point into the reasoned underpinnings of Christian belief.
"I wrote this book because I believe that Christians need to understand the rational basis of their faith, and that non-Christians deserve a thoughtful presentation of why Christians believe what they believe," said the author. "Too often, faith is caricatured as blind acceptance, but the evidence tells a different story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Trevor Tolley's comprehensive work equips both believers and seekers with the intellectual tools to understand Christianity's historical and rational foundations. Readers will emerge with newfound confidence in the coherence and credibility of Christian claims.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Not a Blind Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
With over three decades of experience teaching Christian Apologetics at Tree of Life Christian High School in Columbus, Ohio, Dr. Tolley brings both scholarly expertise and classroom-tested clarity to this complex subject matter. His academic credentials include a doctoral degree in Theological Studies from Columbia Evangelical Seminary and a Master's degree in Christian Apologetics from BIOLA University, complemented by advanced training in mathematics and science education from The Ohio State University. This unique combination of theological depth and educational experience positions him to communicate sophisticated concepts accessibly.
Throughout "Not a Blind Faith," readers encounter foundational arguments for God's existence, examine the historical reliability of biblical texts, discover the scientific case for Genesis and divine creation, grapple with the philosophical problem of suffering alongside an all-powerful God, and investigate the historical evidence for Christ's resurrection. Whether you are a committed Christian seeking greater confidence in your convictions or a skeptic curious about why believers embrace seemingly implausible doctrines, this book provides an illuminating entry point into the reasoned underpinnings of Christian belief.
"I wrote this book because I believe that Christians need to understand the rational basis of their faith, and that non-Christians deserve a thoughtful presentation of why Christians believe what they believe," said the author. "Too often, faith is caricatured as blind acceptance, but the evidence tells a different story."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Trevor Tolley's comprehensive work equips both believers and seekers with the intellectual tools to understand Christianity's historical and rational foundations. Readers will emerge with newfound confidence in the coherence and credibility of Christian claims.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Not a Blind Faith" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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