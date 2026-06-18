Recent Release, "DON'T IGNORE MY SILENCE FOR THIS IS WHO I AM," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Josina De Fretes, Explores the Inner Voice That Sustains Us
San Marcos, CA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Josina de Fretes has completed a new book, "DON'T IGNORE MY SILENCE FOR THIS IS WHO I AM": Let the Spirit Guide You! — a transformative exploration of the spiritual strength that dwells within each person. Through vulnerable storytelling and practical wisdom, de Fretes encourages readers to stop dismissing the quiet voice inside themselves and instead allow it to become their greatest guide. This compassionate work addresses the shame, fear, and isolation that often prevent people from acknowledging their inner connection to something greater, offering permission to break free from the silence that has been suppressed for far too long.
Born and raised in Roermond, the Netherlands, Josina de Fretes draws from a lifetime of relying on her unwavering faith in God to navigate hardship and uncertainty. From childhood, she learned to trust the silenced voice within rather than depending solely on others, discovering that this inner strength—what some call intuition—proved more reliable than external circumstances. Her journey toward embracing grace and gratitude became the foundation for her message, as she experienced firsthand how spiritual resilience can elevate one beyond life's most challenging moments.
"DON'T IGNORE MY SILENCE FOR THIS IS WHO I AM" by Josina de Fretes addresses universal themes of inner resilience, faith, and self-discovery while highlighting the stakes of continued silence: missed strength, unexplored potential, and untapped spiritual resources. Readers will discover how to cultivate a personal relationship with their inner wisdom, recognize God's presence in both difficulty and celebration, and find the courage to honor that sacred connection. De Fretes's intention is clear: to serve as a bridge toward the brighter side of life, offering readers encouragement to overcome obstacles in their own unique way.
"Through faith, grace, and gratitude, I discovered that the silence within me was never truly silent at all," said the author. "It was a voice so powerful, so constant, that it carried me through every trial and celebration. My deepest hope is that others will learn to listen to their own inner voice and find the strength to rise above whatever challenges come their way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josina de Fretes's enlightening work offers readers a pathway to spiritual awakening and inner peace. This profound book will inspire countless individuals to reconnect with their faith and unlock the transformative power of divine guidance.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "DON'T IGNORE MY SILENCE FOR THIS IS WHO I AM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born and raised in Roermond, the Netherlands, Josina de Fretes draws from a lifetime of relying on her unwavering faith in God to navigate hardship and uncertainty. From childhood, she learned to trust the silenced voice within rather than depending solely on others, discovering that this inner strength—what some call intuition—proved more reliable than external circumstances. Her journey toward embracing grace and gratitude became the foundation for her message, as she experienced firsthand how spiritual resilience can elevate one beyond life's most challenging moments.
"DON'T IGNORE MY SILENCE FOR THIS IS WHO I AM" by Josina de Fretes addresses universal themes of inner resilience, faith, and self-discovery while highlighting the stakes of continued silence: missed strength, unexplored potential, and untapped spiritual resources. Readers will discover how to cultivate a personal relationship with their inner wisdom, recognize God's presence in both difficulty and celebration, and find the courage to honor that sacred connection. De Fretes's intention is clear: to serve as a bridge toward the brighter side of life, offering readers encouragement to overcome obstacles in their own unique way.
"Through faith, grace, and gratitude, I discovered that the silence within me was never truly silent at all," said the author. "It was a voice so powerful, so constant, that it carried me through every trial and celebration. My deepest hope is that others will learn to listen to their own inner voice and find the strength to rise above whatever challenges come their way."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Josina de Fretes's enlightening work offers readers a pathway to spiritual awakening and inner peace. This profound book will inspire countless individuals to reconnect with their faith and unlock the transformative power of divine guidance.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "DON'T IGNORE MY SILENCE FOR THIS IS WHO I AM" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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