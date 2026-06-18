Recent Release, "A Financial Advisor's Journey...," Chronicles a Transformative Shift from Worldly to Biblically Grounded Money Management
Great Falls, MT, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David Deffinbaugh has completed a new book, "A Financial Advisor's Journey to Biblical Financial Wisdom," documenting his personal evolution as a financial professional who discovered that true prosperity extends far beyond balance sheets and investment portfolios. Through candid reflection, he traces the pivotal moments that reshaped his understanding of wealth, revealing how conventional financial wisdom often conflicts with timeless biblical principles. This narrative invites readers into an intimate exploration of what happens when a seasoned advisor fundamentally reimagines his relationship with money.
As a CPA and financial representative holding the prestigious Certified Kingdom Advisor credential, Deffinbaugh brings substantial professional credibility to his spiritual journey. His background in financial services positions him uniquely to bridge the gap between practical money management and faith-centered stewardship. With his deep familiarity with both investment strategies and biblical teaching, he speaks with the authority of someone who has wrestled with real financial decisions while simultaneously seeking scriptural truth.
In "A Financial Advisor's Journey to Biblical Financial Wisdom," Deffinbaugh illuminates a remarkable discovery: the Bible contains over 2,300 verses addressing financial decision-making, yet countless believers remain unaware of these teachings. The stakes are profound—readers will discover how surrendering to God's financial principles can produce a profound inner peace independent of account balances or market performance. Through vulnerable storytelling and practical wisdom, this work challenges the assumption that financial anxiety is inevitable and demonstrates how biblical stewardship becomes the pathway to the peace that transcends understanding.
"My transformation from pursuing worldly financial success to embracing God's design for money has fundamentally altered not just my finances, but my entire spiritual foundation," said Deffinbaugh. "I wrote this book because I believe every Christian deserves access to the financial principles God has already provided in Scripture."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Deffinbaugh's enlightening work equips readers with biblical frameworks for financial decision-making that transform anxiety into assurance. This resource reshapes how believers approach wealth, stewardship, and the deeper peace that comes from aligning finances with faith.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "A Financial Advisor's Journey to Biblical Financial Wisdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a CPA and financial representative holding the prestigious Certified Kingdom Advisor credential, Deffinbaugh brings substantial professional credibility to his spiritual journey. His background in financial services positions him uniquely to bridge the gap between practical money management and faith-centered stewardship. With his deep familiarity with both investment strategies and biblical teaching, he speaks with the authority of someone who has wrestled with real financial decisions while simultaneously seeking scriptural truth.
In "A Financial Advisor's Journey to Biblical Financial Wisdom," Deffinbaugh illuminates a remarkable discovery: the Bible contains over 2,300 verses addressing financial decision-making, yet countless believers remain unaware of these teachings. The stakes are profound—readers will discover how surrendering to God's financial principles can produce a profound inner peace independent of account balances or market performance. Through vulnerable storytelling and practical wisdom, this work challenges the assumption that financial anxiety is inevitable and demonstrates how biblical stewardship becomes the pathway to the peace that transcends understanding.
"My transformation from pursuing worldly financial success to embracing God's design for money has fundamentally altered not just my finances, but my entire spiritual foundation," said Deffinbaugh. "I wrote this book because I believe every Christian deserves access to the financial principles God has already provided in Scripture."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, David Deffinbaugh's enlightening work equips readers with biblical frameworks for financial decision-making that transform anxiety into assurance. This resource reshapes how believers approach wealth, stewardship, and the deeper peace that comes from aligning finances with faith.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "A Financial Advisor's Journey to Biblical Financial Wisdom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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