Recent Release, "Praise God for Tattered Dreams," from Christian Faith Publishing Author E. E. Laine, Chronicles a Spiritual Awakening After Stroke
Des Moines, IA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- E. E. Laine has completed a new book, "Praise God for Tattered Dreams," a memoir chronicling her remarkable odyssey from spiritual emptiness to unshakeable faith. At thirty-three, a devastating stroke shattered her carefully planned life, forcing her to confront questions she had long avoided. What began as anger toward God—"Why me?"—gradually evolved into a deeper hunger for understanding His presence and purpose.
Laine's background as a skilled communicator equipped her to share this insightful testimony. After earning a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in journalism and mass communication, she spent twelve years navigating the corporate world while raising two sons. Her carefully constructed existence came to an abrupt halt when her right middle cerebral artery ruptured, causing a massive stroke that nearly claimed her life. Defying medical predictions of being permanently dependent on others to simply live, her ongoing recovery has redirected her entire purpose.
In "Praise God for Tattered Dreams," Laine reveals how accepting Jesus Christ as her Savior brought genuine wholeness for the first time. Her memoir exposes the hollow futility of chasing worldly achievement and demonstrates how brokenness can become the gateway to divine restoration. Readers will discover that our shattered plans often contain God's superior design, and that continuous conversation with the Father can transform even tragedy into testimony. Through candid reflection, Laine invites others to reconsider what truly constitutes a life well-lived.
"I realized my gifts as a communicator were meant to proclaim God's glory rather than advance my own ambitions," says the author. "This memoir is my declaration of thanksgiving for every circumstance that drew me closer to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. E. Laine's stirring work encourages readers to surrender their illusions of control and embrace divine direction. Her testimony demonstrates God's faithfulness transcending our worst fears and transforming our deepest wounds into witnesses of His grace.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Praise God for Tattered Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Laine's background as a skilled communicator equipped her to share this insightful testimony. After earning a bachelor's degree in English and a master's degree in journalism and mass communication, she spent twelve years navigating the corporate world while raising two sons. Her carefully constructed existence came to an abrupt halt when her right middle cerebral artery ruptured, causing a massive stroke that nearly claimed her life. Defying medical predictions of being permanently dependent on others to simply live, her ongoing recovery has redirected her entire purpose.
In "Praise God for Tattered Dreams," Laine reveals how accepting Jesus Christ as her Savior brought genuine wholeness for the first time. Her memoir exposes the hollow futility of chasing worldly achievement and demonstrates how brokenness can become the gateway to divine restoration. Readers will discover that our shattered plans often contain God's superior design, and that continuous conversation with the Father can transform even tragedy into testimony. Through candid reflection, Laine invites others to reconsider what truly constitutes a life well-lived.
"I realized my gifts as a communicator were meant to proclaim God's glory rather than advance my own ambitions," says the author. "This memoir is my declaration of thanksgiving for every circumstance that drew me closer to Him."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, E. E. Laine's stirring work encourages readers to surrender their illusions of control and embrace divine direction. Her testimony demonstrates God's faithfulness transcending our worst fears and transforming our deepest wounds into witnesses of His grace.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Praise God for Tattered Dreams" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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