Recent Release "ThunderWorm" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Maggie Berryman Explores How Even the Smallest Among Us Can Discover Courage and Transform Themselves
Longview, WA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Maggie Berryman has completed a new book, "ThunderWorm," a children's story that follows an unlikely protagonist on an extraordinary journey. Icky the worm has always doubted his significance—he is small, he is weak, and he carries a name that perfectly captures how he feels about himself. When circumstances thrust him into a frightening situation beyond anything he imagined possible, Icky faces an unexpected crossroads that will test everything he believes about who he is and what he might become.
Berryman's path to publication is itself a testament to perseverance. She began her career at just eighteen, working in a preschool where she fell deeply in love with literature and storytelling. For over two decades, she remained immersed in that magical world of early childhood education, observing firsthand which narratives held children spellbound. Though she wrote during her twenties, her publishing dream remained dormant through multiple careers until, in her seventies, she decided the time had finally arrived to share her stories with young readers everywhere.
"ThunderWorm" addresses timeless questions that resonate with young hearts: What happens when we face our fears? Can we truly change who we are? The story's emotional core lies in Icky's discovery that help often arrives when we need it most, and that growth sometimes requires us to venture beyond the comfort of surrender. Readers will witness a protagonist learning that true strength is not always visible and that even the smallest voice can make a difference.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children understand that their size or circumstances don't define their value," said the author. "Icky's journey is really about believing in yourself when nobody else does, and discovering that transformation is always possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maggie Berryman's charming work offers young readers an affirming message about resilience and self-discovery. This delightful tale demonstrates that courage comes in all sizes and that every creature has a purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "ThunderWorm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Berryman's path to publication is itself a testament to perseverance. She began her career at just eighteen, working in a preschool where she fell deeply in love with literature and storytelling. For over two decades, she remained immersed in that magical world of early childhood education, observing firsthand which narratives held children spellbound. Though she wrote during her twenties, her publishing dream remained dormant through multiple careers until, in her seventies, she decided the time had finally arrived to share her stories with young readers everywhere.
"ThunderWorm" addresses timeless questions that resonate with young hearts: What happens when we face our fears? Can we truly change who we are? The story's emotional core lies in Icky's discovery that help often arrives when we need it most, and that growth sometimes requires us to venture beyond the comfort of surrender. Readers will witness a protagonist learning that true strength is not always visible and that even the smallest voice can make a difference.
"I wanted to create a story that would help children understand that their size or circumstances don't define their value," said the author. "Icky's journey is really about believing in yourself when nobody else does, and discovering that transformation is always possible."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Maggie Berryman's charming work offers young readers an affirming message about resilience and self-discovery. This delightful tale demonstrates that courage comes in all sizes and that every creature has a purpose.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "ThunderWorm" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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