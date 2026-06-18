Recent Release, "God is in the Waiting," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Christopher Collins, Explores Faith, Family, and Divine Timing
Mt Washington, KY, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Christopher Collins has completed a new book, "God is in the Waiting": A Journey of Faith, Family, and God's Perfect Timing, which chronicles his remarkable passage from running away from God through years marked by trauma, doubt, military service, loss, and the relentless search for identity, to discovering that God had been pursuing him throughout. Through honest storytelling woven with spiritually rich reflection, Collins reveals how God orchestrates seasons of silence, suffering, and uncertainty to reshape our hearts and draw us into deeper communion with Him.
As a U.S. Army veteran, ministry leader, and father of three, Collins brings an authentic voice to questions of doubt and surrender. His experience teaching children and students at Southeast Christian Church, combined with his openness about faith, identity, and trauma, informs every page of this deeply personal work. Collins lives in Kentucky with his wife, Elisha, and their daughters, and "God is in the Waiting" marks his first published book.
In "God is in the Waiting," Collins invites readers into watershed moments—from witnessing a life-altering miracle to learning how to shepherd his family in faith—that illuminate God's presence during our own seasons of waiting. The narrative stakes are intimate and universal: recognizing that even in abandonment's shadow, God actively authors a story far greater than we could imagine. Readers will discover stirring hope for the discouraged, sustaining strength for the weary, and reassurance that divine silence never means divine absence.
"My prayer is that readers will see their own stories reflected in mine," said the author, "and understand that every season of waiting is an opportunity for God to reveal His faithfulness in ways we never expected."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Collins's candid work offers solace and encouragement to those navigating seasons of uncertainty. This memoir transforms personal struggle into universal truth, reminding believers that God's timing, though often invisible, remains eternally trustworthy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God is in the Waiting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a U.S. Army veteran, ministry leader, and father of three, Collins brings an authentic voice to questions of doubt and surrender. His experience teaching children and students at Southeast Christian Church, combined with his openness about faith, identity, and trauma, informs every page of this deeply personal work. Collins lives in Kentucky with his wife, Elisha, and their daughters, and "God is in the Waiting" marks his first published book.
In "God is in the Waiting," Collins invites readers into watershed moments—from witnessing a life-altering miracle to learning how to shepherd his family in faith—that illuminate God's presence during our own seasons of waiting. The narrative stakes are intimate and universal: recognizing that even in abandonment's shadow, God actively authors a story far greater than we could imagine. Readers will discover stirring hope for the discouraged, sustaining strength for the weary, and reassurance that divine silence never means divine absence.
"My prayer is that readers will see their own stories reflected in mine," said the author, "and understand that every season of waiting is an opportunity for God to reveal His faithfulness in ways we never expected."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Christopher Collins's candid work offers solace and encouragement to those navigating seasons of uncertainty. This memoir transforms personal struggle into universal truth, reminding believers that God's timing, though often invisible, remains eternally trustworthy.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God is in the Waiting" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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