Recent Release, "The Special ROCK," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Julie Shā Riggs, Invites Young Readers to Discover Wonder Through Children Exploring a Creek
Clarkesville, GA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Julie Shā Riggs has completed a new book, "The Special ROCK," which captures the magic of outdoor discovery during childhood. Drawing from her own family experiences, the story follows three young girls in their rubber boots as they wade through ankle-high waters, searching the creek bed for hidden treasures. Each discovery becomes a moment of imaginative play and natural curiosity, transforming an ordinary afternoon into an adventure filled with possibility and excitement.
The author brings a wealth of experience to this endeavor, having retired from her position at Georgia's Tallulah Gorge State Park with the Department of Natural Resources. Her background as a master naturalist and her lifelong passion for environmental stewardship shine through her work, which has already produced two previous children's books. Julie's dedication to inspiring young minds about the natural world is evident in every page, combining education with the joy of exploration that defines childhood wonder.
"The Special ROCK" explores themes of curiosity, environmental appreciation, and family connection through narrative that speaks directly to children's innate desire to explore and create. Readers will discover how simple moments in nature can become treasured memories, and how a single rock can spark imagination and connection between generations. The book offers families an opportunity to understand the importance of outdoor play while celebrating the discoveries that make childhood unforgettable.
From the author, "I wanted to create a book that honors those special moments when children's eyes light up at finding something beautiful in nature, and that encourages families to step outside together and experience the world through a child's perspective."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Shā Riggs's enchanting work provides parents and educators with a tool to nurture children's love of the natural world. The narrative fosters environmental awareness while celebrating the simple joys of exploration that connect families to one another and to the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Special ROCK" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings a wealth of experience to this endeavor, having retired from her position at Georgia's Tallulah Gorge State Park with the Department of Natural Resources. Her background as a master naturalist and her lifelong passion for environmental stewardship shine through her work, which has already produced two previous children's books. Julie's dedication to inspiring young minds about the natural world is evident in every page, combining education with the joy of exploration that defines childhood wonder.
"The Special ROCK" explores themes of curiosity, environmental appreciation, and family connection through narrative that speaks directly to children's innate desire to explore and create. Readers will discover how simple moments in nature can become treasured memories, and how a single rock can spark imagination and connection between generations. The book offers families an opportunity to understand the importance of outdoor play while celebrating the discoveries that make childhood unforgettable.
From the author, "I wanted to create a book that honors those special moments when children's eyes light up at finding something beautiful in nature, and that encourages families to step outside together and experience the world through a child's perspective."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Julie Shā Riggs's enchanting work provides parents and educators with a tool to nurture children's love of the natural world. The narrative fosters environmental awareness while celebrating the simple joys of exploration that connect families to one another and to the world around them.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "The Special ROCK" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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