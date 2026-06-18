Recent Release, "Where is Elijah?" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Matt Hart, Explores Biblical Prophecy and Physics in Examining Scripture's Mysteries
Lunenburg, MA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Matt Hart has completed a new book, "Where is Elijah?: Space, Time, and Bible Prophecy," which begins with a deceptively simple question: if Elijah and Enoch were taken to heaven, yet Scripture tells us no one can stand before God without Christ's blood and all must die once, where are these figures now? Hart invites readers on an enthralling journey through biblical prophecy, special relativity, and end-times mysteries, laying out four foundational principles for Scripture study before exploring how the laws of physics might illuminate these enigmas. The narrative guides readers through an accessible explanation of special relativity and the nature of time itself, then pivots to examine the prophesied seven-year tribulation and potential timing of key eschatological events.
A native of West Texas now based in Massachusetts, Hart brings technical expertise and theological passion to his exploration of faith's most challenging questions. Beyond his writing career—which includes dozens of magazine articles and self-published novellas—he serves actively in prison ministry, leading worship and teaching those seeking transformation and hope. His life reflects the convergence of disciplines that shaped this book: his background in technical writing, his commitment to theological study, and his fascination with how advancing technology intersects with biblical narrative. Hart is also a devoted family man, husband to his wife, and father of five, finding creative inspiration in his other pursuits, from sailing and cabin-building to maple syrup production each winter.
"Where is Elijah?" tackles profound questions about humanity's future while challenging readers to contemplate the reality of Christ's return and consider their own spiritual foundation. The book ventures into territory where few dare tread, examining artificial general intelligence through the lens of prophecy and asking whether rapid technological advancement might play a role in end-times events. Hart doesn't merely present intellectual puzzles—he issues a compelling call to action, urging readers to accept Jesus as Savior before time, as we understand it, expires. This work stands as both an intellectual exploration and a spiritual exhortation.
"I wanted to show that faith and science aren't adversaries," said author Matt Hart. "The mysteries of Scripture often point us toward truth in unexpected ways, and sometimes the answer we seek has been hidden in plain sight all along—in the very laws of nature God created."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matt Hart's thought-provoking work equips believers with both intellectual tools and spiritual depth. Through rigorous examination of Scripture and scientific principle, readers discover that faith requires engagement with both the eternal and the tangible, positioning them to face the future with clarity and conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Where is Elijah?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A native of West Texas now based in Massachusetts, Hart brings technical expertise and theological passion to his exploration of faith's most challenging questions. Beyond his writing career—which includes dozens of magazine articles and self-published novellas—he serves actively in prison ministry, leading worship and teaching those seeking transformation and hope. His life reflects the convergence of disciplines that shaped this book: his background in technical writing, his commitment to theological study, and his fascination with how advancing technology intersects with biblical narrative. Hart is also a devoted family man, husband to his wife, and father of five, finding creative inspiration in his other pursuits, from sailing and cabin-building to maple syrup production each winter.
"Where is Elijah?" tackles profound questions about humanity's future while challenging readers to contemplate the reality of Christ's return and consider their own spiritual foundation. The book ventures into territory where few dare tread, examining artificial general intelligence through the lens of prophecy and asking whether rapid technological advancement might play a role in end-times events. Hart doesn't merely present intellectual puzzles—he issues a compelling call to action, urging readers to accept Jesus as Savior before time, as we understand it, expires. This work stands as both an intellectual exploration and a spiritual exhortation.
"I wanted to show that faith and science aren't adversaries," said author Matt Hart. "The mysteries of Scripture often point us toward truth in unexpected ways, and sometimes the answer we seek has been hidden in plain sight all along—in the very laws of nature God created."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Matt Hart's thought-provoking work equips believers with both intellectual tools and spiritual depth. Through rigorous examination of Scripture and scientific principle, readers discover that faith requires engagement with both the eternal and the tangible, positioning them to face the future with clarity and conviction.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Where is Elijah?" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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