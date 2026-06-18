Recent Release, "Infertility," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Gail Bjork, Explores How God's Love Guides Us When Our Dreams Diverge from His Plan
Lawton, OK, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gail Bjork has completed a new book, titled, "Infertility": When Your Dreams Don't Match God's Plans, a profound exploration of navigating life's most devastating disappointments. When cherished plans crumble and heartfelt aspirations seem impossibly out of reach, readers often find themselves questioning their faith and struggling to understand God's purpose. This book addresses those raw, vulnerable moments with honesty and spiritual depth, offering solace to those walking through similar valleys.
A devoted educator and woman of faith, Bjork brings authentic compassion to her subject matter. Living in Oklahoma with her husband Shawn, she teaches preschoolers at her church and understands firsthand the importance of mentorship and spiritual guidance. Her background working with young families and her commitment to faith-centered living have shaped her perspective on resilience and trust in divine providence.
"Infertility" reveals how God's redirection can transform our understanding of purpose and fulfillment. Through stirring personal narratives and scriptural wisdom, readers will discover that disappointment need not define their spiritual journey. The book illuminates how surrendering our timeline to God's sovereignty opens pathways to unexpected blessings and deeper faith. Readers will find themselves challenged to release their grip on earthly plans and embrace the liberating truth that God's purposes exceed our comprehension.
"This work emerged from my own wrestling with unfulfilled dreams," said the author. "I wanted to share how God's tender compassion sustained me through seasons of profound sorrow, and how His faithfulness redirected my path toward purposes more beautiful than I could have imagined."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Bjork's compassionate work provides comfort and biblical perspective to those experiencing profound disappointment. Readers will emerge with renewed hope and a fortified understanding of God's unwavering love.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Infertility" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
A devoted educator and woman of faith, Bjork brings authentic compassion to her subject matter. Living in Oklahoma with her husband Shawn, she teaches preschoolers at her church and understands firsthand the importance of mentorship and spiritual guidance. Her background working with young families and her commitment to faith-centered living have shaped her perspective on resilience and trust in divine providence.
"Infertility" reveals how God's redirection can transform our understanding of purpose and fulfillment. Through stirring personal narratives and scriptural wisdom, readers will discover that disappointment need not define their spiritual journey. The book illuminates how surrendering our timeline to God's sovereignty opens pathways to unexpected blessings and deeper faith. Readers will find themselves challenged to release their grip on earthly plans and embrace the liberating truth that God's purposes exceed our comprehension.
"This work emerged from my own wrestling with unfulfilled dreams," said the author. "I wanted to share how God's tender compassion sustained me through seasons of profound sorrow, and how His faithfulness redirected my path toward purposes more beautiful than I could have imagined."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Gail Bjork's compassionate work provides comfort and biblical perspective to those experiencing profound disappointment. Readers will emerge with renewed hope and a fortified understanding of God's unwavering love.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Infertility" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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