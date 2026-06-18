Recent Release, "The Timothy Principle," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Travis A. Brock, Challenges Men to Trade Passivity for Purpose Through Scripture
Edgewood, NM, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Travis A. Brock has completed a new book, entitled, "The Timothy Principle": 5-Week Bible Study, a transformative guide designed for men ready to answer a fundamental question: where are the warriors of God? This five-week exploration is not for the faint of heart. Built on the foundational verse of 2 Timothy 1:7 ("For God did not give us a spirit of fear, but of power, love, and self-discipline"), the study calls men to embrace their strength, lead their families with unwavering love, and cultivate the discipline necessary to walk boldly in faith. Through raw stories, biblical wisdom, journal prompts, and weekly reflections, readers will discover what it truly means to become the man God intended them to be.
Brock is a husband, father of two, and a man who has walked through profound trials that refined his understanding of biblical masculinity. His personal journey—marked by church hurt, business struggles, loss, and trauma—became the catalyst for this calling. At his lowest point, he reached out to mentor Pastor Jim Buekelman and asked the question that would reshape his life: "Where are the hearts on fire, living to the max, fulfilled, warriors for God?" From that moment, Brock committed himself to helping men rise from mediocrity and step into lives of meaning and purpose. His mission is clear: call men out and call them up.
"The Timothy Principle" addresses the crisis of masculine identity in the modern church and culture. The study confronts uncomfortable truths without softening the message, challenging readers to move beyond comfort into conviction. Readers will discover how to become leaders their families admire, how to cultivate discipline that honors God, and how to build communities they can be proud of. This is not a book for those content with coasting—it is a battle cry for men ready to be forged into the warrior poets they were meant to be, transformed through the accountability and fellowship of brothers in Christ.
"I wrote this study over the course of a year, working with brothers in Christ and pastors to ensure that Scripture, not my opinion, guides the message," said Brock. "My hope is that this study challenges you to step into the fire and allow God to mold you into the man He designed you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Travis A. Brock's stirring work equips men with biblical foundation and practical tools for spiritual transformation. This study ignites a movement of purpose-driven men who lead with love, strength, and discipline.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Timothy Principle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Brock is a husband, father of two, and a man who has walked through profound trials that refined his understanding of biblical masculinity. His personal journey—marked by church hurt, business struggles, loss, and trauma—became the catalyst for this calling. At his lowest point, he reached out to mentor Pastor Jim Buekelman and asked the question that would reshape his life: "Where are the hearts on fire, living to the max, fulfilled, warriors for God?" From that moment, Brock committed himself to helping men rise from mediocrity and step into lives of meaning and purpose. His mission is clear: call men out and call them up.
"The Timothy Principle" addresses the crisis of masculine identity in the modern church and culture. The study confronts uncomfortable truths without softening the message, challenging readers to move beyond comfort into conviction. Readers will discover how to become leaders their families admire, how to cultivate discipline that honors God, and how to build communities they can be proud of. This is not a book for those content with coasting—it is a battle cry for men ready to be forged into the warrior poets they were meant to be, transformed through the accountability and fellowship of brothers in Christ.
"I wrote this study over the course of a year, working with brothers in Christ and pastors to ensure that Scripture, not my opinion, guides the message," said Brock. "My hope is that this study challenges you to step into the fire and allow God to mold you into the man He designed you to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Travis A. Brock's stirring work equips men with biblical foundation and practical tools for spiritual transformation. This study ignites a movement of purpose-driven men who lead with love, strength, and discipline.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Timothy Principle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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