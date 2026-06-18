Recent release, "God is Real," from Christian Faith Publishing author Carl Drury, MD, explores how faith persists through unimaginable adversity and injustice
Woodbine, GA, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Carl Drury, MD has completed a new book, "God is Real": He Showed Me a True Miracle, a compelling account of extraordinary transformation. The narrative chronicles his dramatic fall from grace—a respected physician and Georgia legislator whose principled stand against corporate corruption led to a seventeen-year federal prison sentence. Through vivid vignettes, Drury reveals how entrenched powers conspired to dismantle a productive life, yet his story transcends victimhood to illuminate something far more profound about divine intervention and redemption.
The author brings credible expertise to these pages, having spent decades serving patients across South Georgia while simultaneously championing environmental protection in the state legislature. His tireless advocacy for ecological stewardship attracted formidable opposition from the Gilman Paper Company, a notorious polluter whose influence extended deep into political and legal circles. His battle for environmental justice earned national recognition, including featured coverage by CBS's Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes and appearances in a Harper’s Magazine article by Peter Schuck and Harrison Wellford, and James Fallows' acclaimed book "The Water Lords." These professional accomplishments contextualize the stunning injustice that would follow.
"God is Real" unveils the harrowing details of how corrupt systems weaponize the law against integrity. Readers will discover how a man's exceptional dedication to medicine and public service became targets for destruction, yet how faith became his ultimate liberation. The stakes are personal, institutional, and moral—an unflinching examination of accountability, resilience, and the mysterious ways divine grace operates within human suffering. This testament challenges readers to recognize that righteousness sometimes requires bearing unbearable consequences, and that miracles often arrive in forms we never anticipated.
"My journey from the pinnacle of respected service to the depths of federal imprisonment shattered everything I thought I understood about justice," said author Carl Drury, MD. "Yet it was in that darkness that I encountered the unmistakable presence of God's hand working in ways that defied all earthly logic and restored my soul to wholeness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Drury, MD's stirring work offers solace to those facing seemingly insurmountable injustice. This testament demonstrates that faith transcends circumstance and that divine intervention remains real and accessible even in our darkest hours.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God is Real" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings credible expertise to these pages, having spent decades serving patients across South Georgia while simultaneously championing environmental protection in the state legislature. His tireless advocacy for ecological stewardship attracted formidable opposition from the Gilman Paper Company, a notorious polluter whose influence extended deep into political and legal circles. His battle for environmental justice earned national recognition, including featured coverage by CBS's Mike Wallace on 60 Minutes and appearances in a Harper’s Magazine article by Peter Schuck and Harrison Wellford, and James Fallows' acclaimed book "The Water Lords." These professional accomplishments contextualize the stunning injustice that would follow.
"God is Real" unveils the harrowing details of how corrupt systems weaponize the law against integrity. Readers will discover how a man's exceptional dedication to medicine and public service became targets for destruction, yet how faith became his ultimate liberation. The stakes are personal, institutional, and moral—an unflinching examination of accountability, resilience, and the mysterious ways divine grace operates within human suffering. This testament challenges readers to recognize that righteousness sometimes requires bearing unbearable consequences, and that miracles often arrive in forms we never anticipated.
"My journey from the pinnacle of respected service to the depths of federal imprisonment shattered everything I thought I understood about justice," said author Carl Drury, MD. "Yet it was in that darkness that I encountered the unmistakable presence of God's hand working in ways that defied all earthly logic and restored my soul to wholeness."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Carl Drury, MD's stirring work offers solace to those facing seemingly insurmountable injustice. This testament demonstrates that faith transcends circumstance and that divine intervention remains real and accessible even in our darkest hours.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "God is Real" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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