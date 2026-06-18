Recent Release, "Faithfully Fit," Offers a Ninety-Day Devotional Journey That Nurtures Both Physical Health and Spiritual Growth
Prospect, OH, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dr. Roxanne Oliver has completed a new book, "Faithfully Fit": Devotions for Lasting Wellness, a distinctive devotional that recognizes wellness as far more than diet and exercise. This ninety-day experience weaves together Scripture, professional expertise, and candid personal reflection to create a holistic approach to health—one that addresses the body, mind, and soul simultaneously. Each daily devotion provides biblical encouragement, thoughtful prayer, and space for meaningful introspection, guiding readers toward lasting transformation rather than temporary fixes.
As a doctorally-prepared nurse practitioner and traditional naturopath with over two decades of healthcare experience, Dr. Oliver brings both clinical knowledge and authentic credibility to her writing. Her own health journey marked by thyroid cancer and a diabetes diagnosis taught her profound lessons about faith, resilience, and grace. These trials became her greatest teachers, transforming her medical practice and personal conviction that true wellness flows from alignment with God's purpose.
In "Faithfully Fit," addresses the tension between perfection and progress, inviting readers to release guilt and embrace God's grace as they build sustainable habits rooted in faith rather than fear. Whether someone is beginning their wellness journey or recommitting with renewed intention, this devotional offers practical guidance alongside spiritual depth. Readers will discover how to align their health goals with divine purpose, cultivate strength through Scripture, and experience genuine healing as they care intentionally for the body they've been entrusted with.
"My heart for this book is simple," said the author. "I want to walk alongside others in their wellness journeys, showing them that health—true health—isn't found in perfection or performance, but in faithful partnership with God. Your body is a temple, and honoring it is an act of worship."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Roxanne Oliver's spiritually rich work equips readers with both inspiration and practical tools for their wellness journey. This devotional serves as a gentle reset for those seeking to integrate faith and health in meaningful, sustainable ways.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Faithfully Fit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
As a doctorally-prepared nurse practitioner and traditional naturopath with over two decades of healthcare experience, Dr. Oliver brings both clinical knowledge and authentic credibility to her writing. Her own health journey marked by thyroid cancer and a diabetes diagnosis taught her profound lessons about faith, resilience, and grace. These trials became her greatest teachers, transforming her medical practice and personal conviction that true wellness flows from alignment with God's purpose.
In "Faithfully Fit," addresses the tension between perfection and progress, inviting readers to release guilt and embrace God's grace as they build sustainable habits rooted in faith rather than fear. Whether someone is beginning their wellness journey or recommitting with renewed intention, this devotional offers practical guidance alongside spiritual depth. Readers will discover how to align their health goals with divine purpose, cultivate strength through Scripture, and experience genuine healing as they care intentionally for the body they've been entrusted with.
"My heart for this book is simple," said the author. "I want to walk alongside others in their wellness journeys, showing them that health—true health—isn't found in perfection or performance, but in faithful partnership with God. Your body is a temple, and honoring it is an act of worship."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dr. Roxanne Oliver's spiritually rich work equips readers with both inspiration and practical tools for their wellness journey. This devotional serves as a gentle reset for those seeking to integrate faith and health in meaningful, sustainable ways.
Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "Faithfully Fit" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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