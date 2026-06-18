Recent Release, "A Dog's Tale," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Marion Blanchard, Celebrates the Joyful Bond Between a Child and Her Beloved Canine Companion
North Myrtle Beach, SC, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Marion Blanchard has completed a new book, "A Dog's Tale: La Historieta de Perra," which follows Peppi through an ordinary yet extraordinary day filled with playful moments and tender interactions with her person. Inspired by the spirited antics of her daughter Tonya's dog, Blanchard crafts a narrative that captures the simple magic found in everyday companionship, offering children a window into a pet's perspective while celebrating the language and culture woven throughout.
Drawing from decades of experience as a pediatric nurse caring for young patients in intensive care and surgical units, Blanchard brings authentic warmth and understanding to her storytelling. Her journey as an engaged mother and community mentor—from Bible study leader to Scout troop guide—shaped her deep appreciation for childhood development and the power of early language acquisition. Now, as a grandmother and great-grandmother, she channels a lifetime of observations about children's growth into narratives designed to resonate with the next generation.
"A Dog's Tale" by Marion Blanchard explores the transformative nature of communication and connection across cultural boundaries. Through Peppi's tale, readers discover how bilingual exposure enriches young minds, how animals teach us about unconditional love, and how the most meaningful stories often unfold in the spaces we share with those we cherish most.
"This book is bilingual because our world is bilingual," said Blanchard. "I wanted to create something that reflects how children naturally learn language through joy and storytelling, just as my young neighbor Leo does every day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion Blanchard's heartwarming work introduces early readers to the Spanish language while celebrating the extraordinary relationship between children and their four-legged friends. This tale reminds us that some of life's most valuable lessons come from the ones who greet us with the most enthusiasm.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "A Dog's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from decades of experience as a pediatric nurse caring for young patients in intensive care and surgical units, Blanchard brings authentic warmth and understanding to her storytelling. Her journey as an engaged mother and community mentor—from Bible study leader to Scout troop guide—shaped her deep appreciation for childhood development and the power of early language acquisition. Now, as a grandmother and great-grandmother, she channels a lifetime of observations about children's growth into narratives designed to resonate with the next generation.
"A Dog's Tale" by Marion Blanchard explores the transformative nature of communication and connection across cultural boundaries. Through Peppi's tale, readers discover how bilingual exposure enriches young minds, how animals teach us about unconditional love, and how the most meaningful stories often unfold in the spaces we share with those we cherish most.
"This book is bilingual because our world is bilingual," said Blanchard. "I wanted to create something that reflects how children naturally learn language through joy and storytelling, just as my young neighbor Leo does every day."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Marion Blanchard's heartwarming work introduces early readers to the Spanish language while celebrating the extraordinary relationship between children and their four-legged friends. This tale reminds us that some of life's most valuable lessons come from the ones who greet us with the most enthusiasm.
Readers who wish to experience this enchanting work can purchase "A Dog's Tale" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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