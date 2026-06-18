Recent Release, "Blessed," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Kenneth Lawrence, Explores How Divine Love Sustains Us Through Life's Deepest Disappointments
Mesa, AZ, June 18, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Kenneth Lawrence has completed a new book, titled, "Blessed," a stirring testament to God's unwavering presence in our lives. Through his own journey to salvation, Lawrence reveals how faith becomes our anchor when earthly relationships falter and loved ones withdraw their affection. This authentic narrative demonstrates that redirecting our hearts toward God's infinite compassion offers the healing and strength we desperately seek.
The author's professional background reflects his genuine commitment to service. Throughout his working career, God has positioned Lawrence in roles where he could meaningfully impact others' lives, shaping his perspective on faith's transformative power. These experiences have informed his writing, giving "Blessed" the credibility of someone who has walked the difficult path he describes.
In "Blessed," Lawrence invites readers to discover how placing their trust in God unlocks extraordinary possibilities. The book addresses a universal human struggle—the pain of feeling abandoned—while offering a powerful counterpoint: divine love never fails. Readers will uncover practical spiritual insights and inspiring evidence that faith empowers us to achieve goals we once thought impossible, fundamentally reshaping how we approach life's greatest challenges.
"I wanted to show that when the ones you love stop loving you, go to the one who will always love you—God," said Lawrence.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Lawrence's encouraging work provides readers with spiritual reassurance during vulnerable seasons. This testament reminds us that God's love transcends human limitation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Blessed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's professional background reflects his genuine commitment to service. Throughout his working career, God has positioned Lawrence in roles where he could meaningfully impact others' lives, shaping his perspective on faith's transformative power. These experiences have informed his writing, giving "Blessed" the credibility of someone who has walked the difficult path he describes.
In "Blessed," Lawrence invites readers to discover how placing their trust in God unlocks extraordinary possibilities. The book addresses a universal human struggle—the pain of feeling abandoned—while offering a powerful counterpoint: divine love never fails. Readers will uncover practical spiritual insights and inspiring evidence that faith empowers us to achieve goals we once thought impossible, fundamentally reshaping how we approach life's greatest challenges.
"I wanted to show that when the ones you love stop loving you, go to the one who will always love you—God," said Lawrence.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Kenneth Lawrence's encouraging work provides readers with spiritual reassurance during vulnerable seasons. This testament reminds us that God's love transcends human limitation.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Blessed" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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