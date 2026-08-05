Beyond the Surface: “Self Awareness” Music Video
“Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track in which iclypzx! explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the challenges of pursuing a career in music. Through introspective lyricism, he confronts feelings of uncertainty while searching for purpose and identity. The line, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures the song’s central theme of self-discovery. The track serves as a deeply personal introduction to the upcoming EP, "B4CREATURES," and the larger project, "CDTS"
Norwalk, CT, August 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- “Self Awareness” is a slow, reflective track by iclypzx! (pronounced “Eclipse!”) that explores human nature, toxic behavior, and the personal struggles that come with trying to build a career in music. The song is honest and personal, showing what it feels like to stay afloat while searching for purpose, identity, and direction in life. One of the most important lines, “trying to find myself in the safe,” captures that feeling of being stuck between who you are and who you are trying to become. It’s a song about realization, confusion, and growth.
The music video for “Self Awareness” matches the emotion of the track with dark, retro-inspired visuals. It takes place in a run-down, abandoned house that is falling apart. The space is covered in rot, dirt, and vines that have taken over everything. The house represents the mind, showing how thoughts, memories, and emotions can decay over time if they are not faced. The video has a rough, unsettling feeling that fits the themes of the song. It’s meant to feel raw, dark, and a little uncomfortable.
This project is also the start of something bigger. “Self Awareness” acts as an introduction to iclypzx!’s upcoming EP, B4CREATURES, which leads into the full concept project, CREATURES DEVOURING THE SUN. The idea behind “creatures” represents the things that eat away at a person mentally and emotionally, like fear, doubt, and toxic habits.
The official music video for “Self Awareness” premieres on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST on YouTube. This release marks a new chapter for Iclypzx! and the beginning of a darker, more personal world being built through his music.
The music video for “Self Awareness” matches the emotion of the track with dark, retro-inspired visuals. It takes place in a run-down, abandoned house that is falling apart. The space is covered in rot, dirt, and vines that have taken over everything. The house represents the mind, showing how thoughts, memories, and emotions can decay over time if they are not faced. The video has a rough, unsettling feeling that fits the themes of the song. It’s meant to feel raw, dark, and a little uncomfortable.
This project is also the start of something bigger. “Self Awareness” acts as an introduction to iclypzx!’s upcoming EP, B4CREATURES, which leads into the full concept project, CREATURES DEVOURING THE SUN. The idea behind “creatures” represents the things that eat away at a person mentally and emotionally, like fear, doubt, and toxic habits.
The official music video for “Self Awareness” premieres on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 7:00 PM EST on YouTube. This release marks a new chapter for Iclypzx! and the beginning of a darker, more personal world being built through his music.
Contact
iclypzx!Contact
Gregory Foster
203-570-5266
https://beacons.ai/iclypzx_
Instagram: iclypzx_
Gregory Foster
203-570-5266
https://beacons.ai/iclypzx_
Instagram: iclypzx_
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