Stories of Honor and Sacrifice Inspired by Real Patriots
Philadelphia, PA, June 14, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Petticoats & Patriots Series Celebrates America’s 250th Birthday Through Eight Inspiring Sweet Romances
As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, eight bestselling authors from the beloved western romance group Petticoats & Pistols invite readers on an unforgettable journey through history with the release of the Petticoats & Patriots series.
Launching June 16 and releasing every Tuesday through August 4, the eight-book series spans two and a half centuries of American history, following a remarkable silver locket that once belonged to Martha Washington as it passes from one courageous heroine to the next.
Beginning in Revolutionary-era Philadelphia in 1776 and concluding in present-day America during the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration, each story is inspired by a real-life American patriot and explores the enduring values of courage, sacrifice, freedom, faith, family, and love of country.
At the heart of the series is a fictional treasured heirloom—a silver locket entrusted to Martha Washington and passed through generations of women whose lives are shaped by both history and romance. As the locket travels through the years, it becomes a symbol of the legacy shared by those who helped build the nation and the generations who continue to honor that legacy today.
The series includes stories set during the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Centennial Era, the postwar years of the twentieth century, and modern-day America. While each novel stands alone, together they create a beautiful tapestry that celebrates the women whose courage often unfolded behind the scenes of history.
“America’s story is ultimately a story of people,” said the authors of Petticoats & Patriots. “We wanted to honor the patriots who sacrificed for freedom while also celebrating the timeless power of love, hope, and family. These books remind us that every generation faces challenges, and every generation leaves a legacy.”
The Petticoats & Patriots series features works by:
· Shanna Hatfield
· Karen Kay
· Kit Morgan
· Sarah Lamb
· Jo-Ann Roberts
· Winnie Griggs
· Pam Crooks
Perfect for fans of sweet romance, historical fiction, and inspirational stories of courage and patriotism, Petticoats & Patriots offers a unique celebration of America’s 250th birthday through the lives of unforgettable heroines.
Series Tagline:
Courage built a nation. Love made it worth fighting for.
For more information about Petticoats & Patriots and the authors of Petticoats & Pistols, visit the Petticoats and Pistols website and follow the series throughout the summer of 2026.
As America prepares to celebrate its 250th birthday in 2026, eight bestselling authors from the beloved western romance group Petticoats & Pistols invite readers on an unforgettable journey through history with the release of the Petticoats & Patriots series.
Launching June 16 and releasing every Tuesday through August 4, the eight-book series spans two and a half centuries of American history, following a remarkable silver locket that once belonged to Martha Washington as it passes from one courageous heroine to the next.
Beginning in Revolutionary-era Philadelphia in 1776 and concluding in present-day America during the nation’s semiquincentennial celebration, each story is inspired by a real-life American patriot and explores the enduring values of courage, sacrifice, freedom, faith, family, and love of country.
At the heart of the series is a fictional treasured heirloom—a silver locket entrusted to Martha Washington and passed through generations of women whose lives are shaped by both history and romance. As the locket travels through the years, it becomes a symbol of the legacy shared by those who helped build the nation and the generations who continue to honor that legacy today.
The series includes stories set during the American Revolution, the Civil War, the Centennial Era, the postwar years of the twentieth century, and modern-day America. While each novel stands alone, together they create a beautiful tapestry that celebrates the women whose courage often unfolded behind the scenes of history.
“America’s story is ultimately a story of people,” said the authors of Petticoats & Patriots. “We wanted to honor the patriots who sacrificed for freedom while also celebrating the timeless power of love, hope, and family. These books remind us that every generation faces challenges, and every generation leaves a legacy.”
The Petticoats & Patriots series features works by:
· Shanna Hatfield
· Karen Kay
· Kit Morgan
· Sarah Lamb
· Jo-Ann Roberts
· Winnie Griggs
· Pam Crooks
Perfect for fans of sweet romance, historical fiction, and inspirational stories of courage and patriotism, Petticoats & Patriots offers a unique celebration of America’s 250th birthday through the lives of unforgettable heroines.
Series Tagline:
Courage built a nation. Love made it worth fighting for.
For more information about Petticoats & Patriots and the authors of Petticoats & Pistols, visit the Petticoats and Pistols website and follow the series throughout the summer of 2026.
Contact
Wholesome Hearts PublishingContact
Shanna Hatfield
541-938-0147
shannahatfield.com
Shanna Hatfield
541-938-0147
shannahatfield.com
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