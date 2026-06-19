Recent Release, "Ten...Eleven!" from Christian Faith Publishing Author Ashlyn Crow, Celebrates the Unique Qualities That Make Every Child Wonderfully One-of-a-Kind
Harper, KS, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ashlyn Crow has completed a new book, "Ten...Eleven!" — a lighthearted exploration of individuality and self-acceptance designed for young readers. Through its charming narrative, the story invites children to embrace the distinctive features that set them apart, whether physical characteristics or personality traits. With vibrant storytelling and an engaging premise, this book transforms a simple concept into a meaningful lesson about celebrating differences.
Ashlyn Crow is a devoted wife and mother whose passion for writing took root during her elementary school years. Drawing inspiration from her personal journey and family life, she crafts a happy-go-lucky style that resonates with readers of all ages. Though she initially envisioned herself writing novels, her experience as a parent and her love of sharing literature with her children guided her toward creating children's books that would touch young hearts.
"Ten...Eleven!" explores profound themes of self-worth and divine purpose while maintaining the delightful tone that makes children's literature memorable. The stakes are deeply personal: helping children understand that God created each of us in His perfect image, with intentional beauty in our differences. Readers will discover a tender invitation to appreciate not just their own uniqueness, but the special qualities in those around them, building confidence and kindness from an early age.
"My greatest hope with this story is that children reading this will recognize how beautifully we are all made," said Crow. "Through Rhet's inspiration, I wanted to show that our differences aren't limitations; they're gifts that make us who we're meant to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashlyn Crow's uplifting work offers parents and educators a valuable tool for nurturing self-esteem and gratitude. This book plants seeds of acceptance that will flourish throughout a child's lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Ten...Eleven!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Ashlyn Crow is a devoted wife and mother whose passion for writing took root during her elementary school years. Drawing inspiration from her personal journey and family life, she crafts a happy-go-lucky style that resonates with readers of all ages. Though she initially envisioned herself writing novels, her experience as a parent and her love of sharing literature with her children guided her toward creating children's books that would touch young hearts.
"Ten...Eleven!" explores profound themes of self-worth and divine purpose while maintaining the delightful tone that makes children's literature memorable. The stakes are deeply personal: helping children understand that God created each of us in His perfect image, with intentional beauty in our differences. Readers will discover a tender invitation to appreciate not just their own uniqueness, but the special qualities in those around them, building confidence and kindness from an early age.
"My greatest hope with this story is that children reading this will recognize how beautifully we are all made," said Crow. "Through Rhet's inspiration, I wanted to show that our differences aren't limitations; they're gifts that make us who we're meant to be."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Ashlyn Crow's uplifting work offers parents and educators a valuable tool for nurturing self-esteem and gratitude. This book plants seeds of acceptance that will flourish throughout a child's lifetime.
Readers who wish to experience this delightful work can purchase "Ten...Eleven!" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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