Recent Release, "FLIGHT of the DRAGON," from Christian Faith Publishing Author James Kirby, Explores Danger, Sacrifice, and Faith in Southeast Asian Humanitarian Work
Fort Bragg, CA, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- James Kirby has completed a new book, "FLIGHT of the DRAGON," which continues the Wings of the Dragon Series with the married couple Cory and Blossom as they establish themselves with the Thailand Children's Home in the Golden Triangle. Their mission takes on urgent dimensions when Cory's former CIA contact, John, presents him with a perilous assignment that promises resources the orphanage desperately needs. What begins as a seemingly straightforward arrangement quickly unravels into unforeseen complications, testing both Cory's piloting skills and his moral convictions as he undertakes daring cargo flights for Air America while Blossom pursues medical outreach in opium-growing regions.
Drawing from his own profound experiences as a Chinese linguist during the Vietnam War and his decades of church consulting and missionary work across denominational lines, Kirby brings authentic texture to this gripping narrative. His forty-two years of marriage and numerous mission trips to Central America have shaped his understanding of sacrifice, cultural complexity, and faith under pressure—elements that resonate throughout his storytelling. These genuine encounters with humanitarian challenges lend credibility and emotional depth to his characters' struggles.
"FLIGHT of the DRAGON" examines the tension between good intentions and dangerous consequences, exploring how personal faith sustains individuals when security crumbles unexpectedly. As Blossom confronts peril across the Mekong River in Laos and the couple faces sudden responsibility for all the children under their care, readers will discover how a supporting church community becomes instrumental in navigating impossible circumstances. The novel invites reflection on what it truly means to serve others when the stakes become extraordinarily high.
"I wanted to show how ordinary people, guided by their faith and commitment to service, can face extraordinary challenges," said author James Kirby. "Through Cory and Blossom's journey, readers will see that doing good work in a broken world requires not just courage, but also wisdom, community, and an unwavering trust in God's provision."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Kirby's engrossing work challenges readers to examine their own convictions about service and faithfulness. This adventure series demonstrates how Christian principles tested in real-world circumstances reveal both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "FLIGHT of the DRAGON" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Drawing from his own profound experiences as a Chinese linguist during the Vietnam War and his decades of church consulting and missionary work across denominational lines, Kirby brings authentic texture to this gripping narrative. His forty-two years of marriage and numerous mission trips to Central America have shaped his understanding of sacrifice, cultural complexity, and faith under pressure—elements that resonate throughout his storytelling. These genuine encounters with humanitarian challenges lend credibility and emotional depth to his characters' struggles.
"FLIGHT of the DRAGON" examines the tension between good intentions and dangerous consequences, exploring how personal faith sustains individuals when security crumbles unexpectedly. As Blossom confronts peril across the Mekong River in Laos and the couple faces sudden responsibility for all the children under their care, readers will discover how a supporting church community becomes instrumental in navigating impossible circumstances. The novel invites reflection on what it truly means to serve others when the stakes become extraordinarily high.
"I wanted to show how ordinary people, guided by their faith and commitment to service, can face extraordinary challenges," said author James Kirby. "Through Cory and Blossom's journey, readers will see that doing good work in a broken world requires not just courage, but also wisdom, community, and an unwavering trust in God's provision."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, James Kirby's engrossing work challenges readers to examine their own convictions about service and faithfulness. This adventure series demonstrates how Christian principles tested in real-world circumstances reveal both the fragility and resilience of the human spirit.
Readers who wish to experience this riveting work can purchase "FLIGHT of the DRAGON" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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