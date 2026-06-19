Recent Release, "Spiritual Awakenings for 12-Step Programs," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Dale Mather, Explores Freeing Yourself from Compulsive Behaviors
Douglass, KS, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Dale Mather has completed a new book, titled, "Spiritual Awakenings for 12-Step Programs: End Compulsive Behavior - You Are What You Think You Are," which draws from his own profound spiritual journey toward freedom and wholeness. Through this insightful work, Mather shares how a fundamental shift in thinking can dismantle the patterns that keep individuals trapped in destructive cycles, offering readers a pathway to genuine transformation rooted in faith.
The author's perspective is grounded in lived experience and deep spiritual conviction. Having personally navigated the challenges of compulsive behavior, Mather discovered that true liberation comes through a closer relationship with Jesus Christ and a willingness to fundamentally change one's thinking patterns. His journey from bondage to peace has given him both credibility and compassion as he guides others toward their own awakenings.
In "Spiritual Awakenings for 12-Step Programs," readers will discover the intricate connection between their thoughts and their spiritual condition. Mather explores how self-perception shapes behavior and how embracing God's truth about identity can break the chains of compulsion. The stakes are profound: readers facing their own struggles with addictive patterns will find both hope and practical wisdom for achieving the lasting peace that only a genuine spiritual awakening can provide.
"I am blessed to have experienced a spiritual awakening that transformed me into a non-compulsive person, and I now understand my calling is to help others find this same freedom and peace through a deeper relationship with Jesus," said author Dale Mather.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Mather's transformative work empowers readers to recognize the spiritual dimension of their struggles and embrace the possibility of genuine change. This book serves as both encouragement and instruction for anyone committed to breaking free from compulsive patterns and experiencing the peace that God offers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Spiritual Awakenings for 12-Step Programs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author's perspective is grounded in lived experience and deep spiritual conviction. Having personally navigated the challenges of compulsive behavior, Mather discovered that true liberation comes through a closer relationship with Jesus Christ and a willingness to fundamentally change one's thinking patterns. His journey from bondage to peace has given him both credibility and compassion as he guides others toward their own awakenings.
In "Spiritual Awakenings for 12-Step Programs," readers will discover the intricate connection between their thoughts and their spiritual condition. Mather explores how self-perception shapes behavior and how embracing God's truth about identity can break the chains of compulsion. The stakes are profound: readers facing their own struggles with addictive patterns will find both hope and practical wisdom for achieving the lasting peace that only a genuine spiritual awakening can provide.
"I am blessed to have experienced a spiritual awakening that transformed me into a non-compulsive person, and I now understand my calling is to help others find this same freedom and peace through a deeper relationship with Jesus," said author Dale Mather.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Dale Mather's transformative work empowers readers to recognize the spiritual dimension of their struggles and embrace the possibility of genuine change. This book serves as both encouragement and instruction for anyone committed to breaking free from compulsive patterns and experiencing the peace that God offers.
Readers who wish to experience this enlightening work can purchase "Spiritual Awakenings for 12-Step Programs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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