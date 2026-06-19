Recent Release, "The Deadly Priest," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Karl G, Presents a Gripping Tale of a Priest Confronting Explosive Secrets
Atlanta, GA, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Karl G has completed a new book, "The Deadly Priest," which weaves together a harrowing premise rooted in troubling reality. When a priest faces exposure for past sexual abuse of a minor, blackmail schemes spiral into chaos, mistaken identity entangles him in an armored car heist, and the stakes escalate beyond anything he could have anticipated. The narrative unfolds with relentless momentum, pulling readers through a labyrinth of consequences and deception.
The author brings authenticity to this pulse-pounding exploration through careful character development and layered plotting. Karl G crafts believable personas whose shameful actions and desperate choices propel the story forward at breakneck speed. With intimate knowledge of institutional complexity and moral compromise, he creates a world where nothing is quite as it seems and danger lurks around every corner.
"The Deadly Priest" examines themes of redemption, accountability, and the destructive power of secrets kept in darkness. Readers will discover a cat-and-mouse game where the protagonist constantly stays one step ahead, yet the reader never quite anticipates what unfolds next. Coast-to-coast encounters, innocent victims caught in the crossfire, and intricate blackmail threats create an unpredictable landscape where tension mounts with each page turn.
"This story is built on the collision between past sins and present survival—a fast-paced journey that keeps readers perpetually guessing," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karl G's suspenseful work delivers an absorbing weekend escape for those seeking intelligent thriller fiction. The narrative promises to challenge readers' expectations while keeping them thoroughly engaged from beginning to end.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Deadly Priest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
The author brings authenticity to this pulse-pounding exploration through careful character development and layered plotting. Karl G crafts believable personas whose shameful actions and desperate choices propel the story forward at breakneck speed. With intimate knowledge of institutional complexity and moral compromise, he creates a world where nothing is quite as it seems and danger lurks around every corner.
"The Deadly Priest" examines themes of redemption, accountability, and the destructive power of secrets kept in darkness. Readers will discover a cat-and-mouse game where the protagonist constantly stays one step ahead, yet the reader never quite anticipates what unfolds next. Coast-to-coast encounters, innocent victims caught in the crossfire, and intricate blackmail threats create an unpredictable landscape where tension mounts with each page turn.
"This story is built on the collision between past sins and present survival—a fast-paced journey that keeps readers perpetually guessing," said the author.
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Karl G's suspenseful work delivers an absorbing weekend escape for those seeking intelligent thriller fiction. The narrative promises to challenge readers' expectations while keeping them thoroughly engaged from beginning to end.
Readers who wish to experience this engrossing work can purchase "The Deadly Priest" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Contact
Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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