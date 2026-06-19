Recent Release, "The Watchmen," from Christian Faith Publishing Author Joseph Montgomery, Follows a Dallas Investigator Confronting Biblical Prophecy Amid End-Times Signs
Conroe, TX, June 19, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Joseph Montgomery has completed a new book, "The Watchmen," a fiction narrative that transforms an ordinary missing-person case into an extraordinary spiritual awakening. Sam Morgan, a grief-stricken private investigator working the streets of Dallas, expects his days to be consumed by routine investigations and personal sorrow. Instead, a seemingly routine search for a missing son becomes the unexpected catalyst that introduces him to the unfolding reality of end-time prophecy—the very warnings Jesus articulated on the Mount of Olives centuries ago.
Born in Amarillo, Texas, in 1983, Joseph Montgomery received his calling to ministry at an early age when a cherished gift, a children's Bible, opened his eyes to faith. At twelve years old, he felt compelled to teach the book of Revelation from his church pulpit, and that conviction has shaped his entire life's trajectory. Healed of a birth condition through the power of faith and prayer, Montgomery was ordained in September 2024 and now ministers to believers through his 4 Corners Fellowship, sharing scriptural truth with those hungry to understand God's Word.
"The Watchmen" weaves together riveting fiction with meticulously rendered biblical prophecy, creating a narrative where ancient warnings suddenly feel urgent and contemporary. Through Sam's encounters with Deanna Barns, a humble believer whose words echo the prophecies of Matthew 24, Daniel, and Revelation, readers witness the collision between skepticism and spiritual truth. As wars intensify, deception proliferates, and moral collapse accelerates across the globe, Sam recognizes that every sign foretold in Scripture is manifesting in real time. The stakes become deeply personal when he realizes the most pressing question of his era is whether the Bible's warnings are merely historical symbolism or present-day headlines demanding immediate attention.
"I wrote this book to awaken watchmen," said Montgomery. "People who see the signs, understand their meaning, and sound the alarm before judgment falls. The fig tree is budding, and the hour grows late. Every prophecy points to His imminent return."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Montgomery's thought-provoking work challenges readers to recognize biblical prophecy as a living road map rather than ancient symbolism. This narrative serves as both a sober reminder and a stirring call to spiritual vigilance in unprecedented times.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Watchmen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
Born in Amarillo, Texas, in 1983, Joseph Montgomery received his calling to ministry at an early age when a cherished gift, a children's Bible, opened his eyes to faith. At twelve years old, he felt compelled to teach the book of Revelation from his church pulpit, and that conviction has shaped his entire life's trajectory. Healed of a birth condition through the power of faith and prayer, Montgomery was ordained in September 2024 and now ministers to believers through his 4 Corners Fellowship, sharing scriptural truth with those hungry to understand God's Word.
"The Watchmen" weaves together riveting fiction with meticulously rendered biblical prophecy, creating a narrative where ancient warnings suddenly feel urgent and contemporary. Through Sam's encounters with Deanna Barns, a humble believer whose words echo the prophecies of Matthew 24, Daniel, and Revelation, readers witness the collision between skepticism and spiritual truth. As wars intensify, deception proliferates, and moral collapse accelerates across the globe, Sam recognizes that every sign foretold in Scripture is manifesting in real time. The stakes become deeply personal when he realizes the most pressing question of his era is whether the Bible's warnings are merely historical symbolism or present-day headlines demanding immediate attention.
"I wrote this book to awaken watchmen," said Montgomery. "People who see the signs, understand their meaning, and sound the alarm before judgment falls. The fig tree is budding, and the hour grows late. Every prophecy points to His imminent return."
Published by Christian Faith Publishing, Joseph Montgomery's thought-provoking work challenges readers to recognize biblical prophecy as a living road map rather than ancient symbolism. This narrative serves as both a sober reminder and a stirring call to spiritual vigilance in unprecedented times.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase "The Watchmen" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or inquiries, contact the Christian Faith Publishing media department at 866-554-0919.
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Christian Faith PublishingContact
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
Media Department
800-955-3794
www.christianfaithpublishing.com
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