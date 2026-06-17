Loveforce Releases A Mile High Club on the Colorado River
On Friday, June 19, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles, one by veteran recording artist Honey Davis, and another by The Loveforce Collective featuring the debut by featured artist Brad Stubbs.
Santa Clarita, CA, June 17, 2026 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, June 19, Loveforce International will release two new Digital Music Singles. One of the Singles is by veteran recording artist Honey Davis. Another single is by The Loveforce Collective featuring the debut by featured artist Brad Stubbs.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Ely’s Mile High Club” is a powerful Blues Balad in the Chicago Blues style. It offers driving rhythms, a solid beat and electric guitar accentuations. Lyrically it tells the true story of a murder. The singer is positioned as a storyteller, singing a story about love, jealousy, and rage leading to deadly violence.
Honey Davis’s new song is entitled “Colorado River.” It is a straight out Rock song about partying on a river. Solid bass/drum rhythms, and tasty guitar work backdrop a catchy melody that elicits happy memories of fun times on a river. It is meant to be an overall fun song to listen to, dance to, or party with.
“We have two strong songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The single by The Loveforce Collective featuring Brad Stubbs is a powerful Chicago Blues song and we are hoping that the Honey Davis song becomes a rock anthem for river parties all over the world,” he continues.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
The Loveforce Collective’s “Ely’s Mile High Club” is a powerful Blues Balad in the Chicago Blues style. It offers driving rhythms, a solid beat and electric guitar accentuations. Lyrically it tells the true story of a murder. The singer is positioned as a storyteller, singing a story about love, jealousy, and rage leading to deadly violence.
Honey Davis’s new song is entitled “Colorado River.” It is a straight out Rock song about partying on a river. Solid bass/drum rhythms, and tasty guitar work backdrop a catchy melody that elicits happy memories of fun times on a river. It is meant to be an overall fun song to listen to, dance to, or party with.
“We have two strong songs this week,” said Loveforce International CEO Mark Thomas. “The single by The Loveforce Collective featuring Brad Stubbs is a powerful Chicago Blues song and we are hoping that the Honey Davis song becomes a rock anthem for river parties all over the world,” he continues.
The two new Digital Music Singles will be released to Spotify, Pandora, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, Instagram, Facebook, Claro Musica, iHeart Radio, iTunes, Deezer, KK Box, Boomplay, Media Net, Touchtones, Soundtrack by Twitch, Snapchat, NetEase, Anghami, TikTok, Resso, Flo, Audio Mack, Kuack, Pretzel, Gio Saavan, Yandex and Pretzel.
For further information, contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
Contact
LoveForce International PublishingContact
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
Evan Lee Lovefire, Coordinator
(661) 523-4954
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