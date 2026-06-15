ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK Announce a Cash Prize Latte Art Throwdown in Honolulu
ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee, and NUMILK are hosting a high‑energy Latte Art Throwdown on Monday, June 22, 2026, at ARVO Kakaako on O‘ahu. The event features a cash prize, packed competition bracket, and prize support from leading coffee brands including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig.
Honolulu, HI, June 15, 2026 --(PR.com)-- ICONIK Coffee Roasters, ARVO Coffee and NUMILK, are proud to announce a community‑driven Latte Art Throwdown taking place on Monday, June 22, 2026, at 4 PM at ARVO’s Kakaako café on O‘ahu. Designed to celebrate craft, creativity, and the vibrant coffee culture of Hawai‘i, the event invites baristas and coffee lovers alike to gather for an evening of skill, camaraderie, and friendly competition.
Competitors will go head‑to‑head in a bracket‑style showdown for a $2,000 cash prize, with the crowd cheering on every pour. The event will be hosted by MC Bo, bringing energy and momentum to each round.
In addition to the grand prize, participants can expect an impressive lineup of sponsor‑supported giveaways and gear from some of the most respected names in specialty coffee, including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig.
The event features a $20 buy‑in, and space is limited. Competitors are encouraged to register early via shop.iconikcoffee.com/pages/honolulu-throwdown
This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK to foster community, elevate the barista craft, and create memorable experiences within the coffee world.
Competitors will go head‑to‑head in a bracket‑style showdown for a $2,000 cash prize, with the crowd cheering on every pour. The event will be hosted by MC Bo, bringing energy and momentum to each round.
In addition to the grand prize, participants can expect an impressive lineup of sponsor‑supported giveaways and gear from some of the most respected names in specialty coffee, including Drip Studio, Broadcast Coffee, Breville, Fellow, La Marzocco, Slayer, and Mahlkönig.
The event features a $20 buy‑in, and space is limited. Competitors are encouraged to register early via shop.iconikcoffee.com/pages/honolulu-throwdown
This collaboration highlights the shared commitment of ICONIK, ARVO, and NUMILK to foster community, elevate the barista craft, and create memorable experiences within the coffee world.
Contact
ICONIKContact
Sean Ham
505-428-0996
shop.iconikcoffee.com
Sean Ham
505-428-0996
shop.iconikcoffee.com
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