Wallflower Cannabis House Celebrates Six Years of Serving Las Vegas
Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on.
Las Vegas, NV, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Wallflower Cannabis House, one of Las Vegas’s most beloved independent dispensaries, is turning six — and it’s celebrating the way it does everything: by putting its customers first. On Friday, June 19, Wallflower will host a Customer Appreciation Day at both the Blue Diamond and Inspirada locations, offering a full day of exclusive deals, community connection, and the expert-guided cannabis experience that locals have come to count on.
Deals kick off at 7:00 a.m. at both dispensaries and run all day, giving customers plenty of time to take advantage of specially curated offers across flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. Whether shopping from the comfort of home or stopping in for a personalized experience, Wallflower has made it easy for every customer to participate.
Customer Appreciation Day Deals on June 19 include:
GLP & Matrix: 2 for $50 of 3.5g Flower & .85g Live Resin Disposables
Rove: 2 for $25 of Ice Pack 1g Infused Prerolls
Cookies & The Grower Circle: 5 for $30 or 10 for $50 of 1g Prerolls
Stiiizy: 4 for $60 of .9g Pods and Disposables
Sip: 10 for $55 of 100mg Elixirs
“Six years ago, we opened Wallflower with one goal: to be a real part of this community. We’re not a chain or a corporate brand — we’re a local business that genuinely cares about the people who walk through our doors. Customer Appreciation Day is our way of saying thank you to the neighbors, the regulars, and everyone who has trusted us to serve the best products. Las Vegas locals deserve a dispensary that truly serves them, and that’s exactly what we’re committed to being, year after year.”
— James Hammer, Owner, Wallflower Cannabis House
Multiple Ways to Shop:
Customer Appreciation Day deals are available through every Wallflower shopping channel. Customers can place their orders online at Wallflower's website or through the Wallflower app for Express Pickup, Curbside Pickup, or Delivery — bringing the celebration directly to their door. For those who prefer to shop in person, both locations will have knowledgeable Budtenders on hand to provide one-on-one consultations, helping guests navigate the menu and select the right product for their individual taste, needs, and lifestyle.
Food Trucks at Both Locations:
The Blue Diamond location will take the celebration outside with a lineup of local food trucks on-site from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m, and at Inspirada from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. After shopping, customers are invited to grab a bite and enjoy the festive atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to turn a dispensary run into a full afternoon out — great deals and great food.
Games & Rewards Points:
Inside both locations, Mojo cannabis brand staff will be set up throughout the day offering customers a chance to play games and win up to enough points in their account for a free ounce of flower — giving their visit on June 19 even more value. It’s Wallflower’s way of making the sixth anniversary celebration as interactive and rewarding as possible.
About Wallflower Cannabis House:
Wallflower Cannabis House is an independently owned dispensary with two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: Blue Diamond and Inspirada/Henderson. Since opening in 2020, Wallflower has built a reputation for knowledgeable staff, a carefully curated product selection, and an unwavering commitment to the local community. From first-time customers to seasoned cannabis enthusiasts, Wallflower prides itself on offering a welcoming, education-first environment where every guest receives personalized attention.
Customer Appreciation Day Details:
Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
Time: Deals begin at 7:00 a.m. and run through 7:00am on June 20th
Locations: Blue Diamond | Inspirada/Henderson
Order Online: https://wallflower-house.com/store/
Order via App: Wallflower App (Express Pickup, Curbside Pickup, or Delivery)
In-Store: Budtender Consultations available at both locations
Food Trucks: Blue Diamond (11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) & Inspirada (11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)
Vendor Games & Prizes: Inside both locations all day | Win Wallflower loyalty points
Media Contact:
Amanda Danley
Marketing Director
amanda@wallflower-house.com
Deals kick off at 7:00 a.m. at both dispensaries and run all day, giving customers plenty of time to take advantage of specially curated offers across flower, edibles, concentrates, and more. Whether shopping from the comfort of home or stopping in for a personalized experience, Wallflower has made it easy for every customer to participate.
Customer Appreciation Day Deals on June 19 include:
GLP & Matrix: 2 for $50 of 3.5g Flower & .85g Live Resin Disposables
Rove: 2 for $25 of Ice Pack 1g Infused Prerolls
Cookies & The Grower Circle: 5 for $30 or 10 for $50 of 1g Prerolls
Stiiizy: 4 for $60 of .9g Pods and Disposables
Sip: 10 for $55 of 100mg Elixirs
“Six years ago, we opened Wallflower with one goal: to be a real part of this community. We’re not a chain or a corporate brand — we’re a local business that genuinely cares about the people who walk through our doors. Customer Appreciation Day is our way of saying thank you to the neighbors, the regulars, and everyone who has trusted us to serve the best products. Las Vegas locals deserve a dispensary that truly serves them, and that’s exactly what we’re committed to being, year after year.”
— James Hammer, Owner, Wallflower Cannabis House
Multiple Ways to Shop:
Customer Appreciation Day deals are available through every Wallflower shopping channel. Customers can place their orders online at Wallflower's website or through the Wallflower app for Express Pickup, Curbside Pickup, or Delivery — bringing the celebration directly to their door. For those who prefer to shop in person, both locations will have knowledgeable Budtenders on hand to provide one-on-one consultations, helping guests navigate the menu and select the right product for their individual taste, needs, and lifestyle.
Food Trucks at Both Locations:
The Blue Diamond location will take the celebration outside with a lineup of local food trucks on-site from 11:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m, and at Inspirada from 11:00 a.m to 3:00 p.m. After shopping, customers are invited to grab a bite and enjoy the festive atmosphere. It’s the perfect way to turn a dispensary run into a full afternoon out — great deals and great food.
Games & Rewards Points:
Inside both locations, Mojo cannabis brand staff will be set up throughout the day offering customers a chance to play games and win up to enough points in their account for a free ounce of flower — giving their visit on June 19 even more value. It’s Wallflower’s way of making the sixth anniversary celebration as interactive and rewarding as possible.
About Wallflower Cannabis House:
Wallflower Cannabis House is an independently owned dispensary with two locations in the Las Vegas Valley: Blue Diamond and Inspirada/Henderson. Since opening in 2020, Wallflower has built a reputation for knowledgeable staff, a carefully curated product selection, and an unwavering commitment to the local community. From first-time customers to seasoned cannabis enthusiasts, Wallflower prides itself on offering a welcoming, education-first environment where every guest receives personalized attention.
Customer Appreciation Day Details:
Date: Friday, June 19, 2026
Time: Deals begin at 7:00 a.m. and run through 7:00am on June 20th
Locations: Blue Diamond | Inspirada/Henderson
Order Online: https://wallflower-house.com/store/
Order via App: Wallflower App (Express Pickup, Curbside Pickup, or Delivery)
In-Store: Budtender Consultations available at both locations
Food Trucks: Blue Diamond (11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.) & Inspirada (11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.)
Vendor Games & Prizes: Inside both locations all day | Win Wallflower loyalty points
Media Contact:
Amanda Danley
Marketing Director
amanda@wallflower-house.com
Contact
Wallflower Cannabis HouseContact
Amanda Danley
916-893-7229
wallflower-house.com/
Amanda Danley
916-893-7229
wallflower-house.com/
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