New Book, "The Suicide Conversation," from David W. Carr is a Guide That Provides Both Practical Strategies & Profound Insights Into the Deeply Sensitive Issue of Suicide
Benton, AR, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- David W. Carr has completed a new book, "The Suicide Conversation": a compassionate approach to initiating lifesaving conversations about suicide. Drawing from over a decade of experience in pastoral care and mental health coaching, the author offers a stirring perspective woven into the narrative. "The Suicide Conversation" by David W. Carr is a comprehensive exploration of mental health, theology, and crisis intervention. What readers will discover is a resource that equips them with the tools to respond effectively and empathetically in moments of profound need.
"By starting the conversation, you could save a life. This book will show you how," says the author.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David W. Carr's enlightening work provides immeasurable value to chaplains, counselors, mental health professionals, clergy, and anyone called to offer hope and healing to individuals at risk of suicide. This book reminds us that the power of a conversation can be life-changing - one that can bring light into the darkest of places.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "The Suicide Conversation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
"By starting the conversation, you could save a life. This book will show you how," says the author.
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, David W. Carr's enlightening work provides immeasurable value to chaplains, counselors, mental health professionals, clergy, and anyone called to offer hope and healing to individuals at risk of suicide. This book reminds us that the power of a conversation can be life-changing - one that can bring light into the darkest of places.
Readers who wish to experience this insightful work can purchase "The Suicide Conversation" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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