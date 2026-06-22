Recent Release, "Family and Friends," from Author Patricia Field, is a Captivating Collection of Poetry That Explores the Joys and Complexities of Human Relationships
Amagansett, NY, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Patricia Field has completed a new book, "Family and Friends": a heartwarming anthology of poems. The author's personal experiences and insights are woven seamlessly into the narrative, creating a deeply relatable and resonant work.
"Family and Friends" by Patricia Field is a poignant exploration of the themes of love, loss, and the enduring bonds of family and friendship. Readers will discover poems that are at once uplifting and thought-provoking, inviting them to reflect on the transformative power of human connection.
"Writing these poems has been a cathartic and deeply personal journey for me," says Patricia Field. "I hope that readers will find solace, inspiration, and a deeper appreciation for the people they hold dear."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Field's evocative work offers readers a moving and insightful glimpse into the human experience. "Family and Friends" is a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of the written word.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Family and Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
"Family and Friends" by Patricia Field is a poignant exploration of the themes of love, loss, and the enduring bonds of family and friendship. Readers will discover poems that are at once uplifting and thought-provoking, inviting them to reflect on the transformative power of human connection.
"Writing these poems has been a cathartic and deeply personal journey for me," says Patricia Field. "I hope that readers will find solace, inspiration, and a deeper appreciation for the people they hold dear."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Patricia Field's evocative work offers readers a moving and insightful glimpse into the human experience. "Family and Friends" is a testament to the enduring strength of the human spirit and the transformative power of the written word.
Readers who wish to experience this captivating work can purchase "Family and Friends" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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