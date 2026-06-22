Recent Release, "Stories to Make You Smile...," by Sabato Fasolino, Delivers Delightful Short Stories Filled with Relatable Moments for Children
Hyde Park, NY, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Sabato Fasolino has completed a new book, "Stories to Make You Smile and Giggle," a charming collection of short stories designed to resonate with young readers. From tales of secret hiding places and magical rings to stories about accepting differences and making life-changing decisions, each narrative captures authentic childhood experiences with warmth and humor. These stories range from the tender to the whimsical, exploring how children navigate their worlds with creativity and resilience.
Fasolino's background as an educator and storyteller shines throughout his work. His passion for connecting with young audiences developed during his years teaching English to seventh and eighth graders at his parochial school. His commitment to youth enrichment extended beyond the classroom through his involvement with Summer in the City, where he worked with children in underserved neighborhoods. In 1998, he pursued formal training in children's short story writing, a course conducted entirely over the phone, where he carefully crafted and refined the narratives that would eventually become this collection.
In "Stories to Make You Smile and Giggle," readers will discover themes of self-acceptance, courage, and the transformative power of understanding. Whether through Charlie's journey toward confidence despite bullying, Glenn's excitement about becoming a big brother, or an unnamed hero's selfless actions during a storm, each story carries meaningful lessons wrapped in accessible, engaging prose. Young readers will find themselves laughing, reflecting, and recognizing their own experiences reflected in these heartfelt tales.
"I have so many meaningful stories within these pages," said author Sabato Fasolino. "Children will truly smile and giggle while discovering that their own experiences and emotions matter. These stories celebrate who they are and who they're becoming."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sabato Fasolino's endearing work offers young readers laughter, comfort, and validation. These tales remind children that their feelings are valid and their voices deserve to be heard.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Stories to Make You Smile and Giggle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Fasolino's background as an educator and storyteller shines throughout his work. His passion for connecting with young audiences developed during his years teaching English to seventh and eighth graders at his parochial school. His commitment to youth enrichment extended beyond the classroom through his involvement with Summer in the City, where he worked with children in underserved neighborhoods. In 1998, he pursued formal training in children's short story writing, a course conducted entirely over the phone, where he carefully crafted and refined the narratives that would eventually become this collection.
In "Stories to Make You Smile and Giggle," readers will discover themes of self-acceptance, courage, and the transformative power of understanding. Whether through Charlie's journey toward confidence despite bullying, Glenn's excitement about becoming a big brother, or an unnamed hero's selfless actions during a storm, each story carries meaningful lessons wrapped in accessible, engaging prose. Young readers will find themselves laughing, reflecting, and recognizing their own experiences reflected in these heartfelt tales.
"I have so many meaningful stories within these pages," said author Sabato Fasolino. "Children will truly smile and giggle while discovering that their own experiences and emotions matter. These stories celebrate who they are and who they're becoming."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Sabato Fasolino's endearing work offers young readers laughter, comfort, and validation. These tales remind children that their feelings are valid and their voices deserve to be heard.
Readers who wish to experience this uplifting work can purchase "Stories to Make You Smile and Giggle" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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