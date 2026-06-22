Recent Release, "A Father's Vengeance," from Newman Springs Publishing Author Chandra Sapkota, Explores How Far a Man Will Go to Protect His Greatest Love
Austin, TX, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Chandra Sapkota has completed a new book, "A Father's Vengeance," a gripping psychological thriller that follows Dev, an immigrant who arrived in Los Angeles as an eighteen-year-old student with nothing but determination and hope. After years of building a life he cherished—a loving partner, a cherished daughter, and hard-won stability—Dev's world shatters when betrayal threatens to strip away his parental rights. What begins as a father's righteous struggle transforms into something far darker as he descends into a calculated pursuit of vengeance, willing to sacrifice his own integrity for a chance to reclaim what he believes is rightfully his.
The author draws from his own experience as a devoted father, channeling a profound understanding of paternal love and desperation into this suspenseful narrative. An engineer by training and project manager by profession, Sapkota brings meticulous attention to detail to his storytelling, creating a protagonist whose every action is deliberate and strategically planned. His ability to weave authentic emotion with intricate plotting reflects a long-suppressed passion for writing that has finally found its voice through fatherhood.
"A Father's Vengeance" by Chandra Sapkota examines the razor's edge between justice and obsession, between a parent's protective instincts and moral ruin. Readers will navigate a labyrinthine journey from the tranquil valleys of Nepal to the ruthless urban landscape of Los Angeles, where Dev must outmaneuver detectives, federal agents, and international law enforcement while grappling with the devastating question of how much of his soul he is willing to surrender.
"This story emerged from my deepest feelings as a father and my fascination with how desperation can reshape even the most principled person," said author Chandra Sapkota. "I wanted to create a character whose journey forces readers to confront uncomfortable truths about love, justice, and the boundaries we're willing to cross."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chandra Sapkota's riveting work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of how far paternal devotion can drive a person. The narrative resonates with anyone who has ever felt cornered by circumstance and forced to reconsider their fundamental values.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Father's Vengeance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
The author draws from his own experience as a devoted father, channeling a profound understanding of paternal love and desperation into this suspenseful narrative. An engineer by training and project manager by profession, Sapkota brings meticulous attention to detail to his storytelling, creating a protagonist whose every action is deliberate and strategically planned. His ability to weave authentic emotion with intricate plotting reflects a long-suppressed passion for writing that has finally found its voice through fatherhood.
"A Father's Vengeance" by Chandra Sapkota examines the razor's edge between justice and obsession, between a parent's protective instincts and moral ruin. Readers will navigate a labyrinthine journey from the tranquil valleys of Nepal to the ruthless urban landscape of Los Angeles, where Dev must outmaneuver detectives, federal agents, and international law enforcement while grappling with the devastating question of how much of his soul he is willing to surrender.
"This story emerged from my deepest feelings as a father and my fascination with how desperation can reshape even the most principled person," said author Chandra Sapkota. "I wanted to create a character whose journey forces readers to confront uncomfortable truths about love, justice, and the boundaries we're willing to cross."
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Chandra Sapkota's riveting work offers readers an unforgettable exploration of how far paternal devotion can drive a person. The narrative resonates with anyone who has ever felt cornered by circumstance and forced to reconsider their fundamental values.
Readers who wish to experience this enthralling work can purchase "A Father's Vengeance" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.newmanspringspublishing.com.
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Newman Springs PublishingContact
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www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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