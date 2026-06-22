Author Eric Tillisch’s New Book, "All Right, Good Night," is a Gripping and Compelling Novel That Follows the Investigation Into a Flight’s Mysterious Disappearance
Recent release “All Right, Good Night” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Tillisch is a riveting tale that centers around the mysterious disappearance of an airliner and all those on board. Hired to investigate this odd occurrence is aviation disaster specialist Sam Casey, but he soon discovers geopolitical politics and a conspiracy coverup are involved.
Hartland, WI, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Eric Tillisch has completed his new book, “All Right, Good Night”: a thrilling novel based on a true story that centers around the disappearance of an airliner, and the specialist hired to investigate what truly occurred to the plane and its passengers.
“How can an aircraft literally vanish in thin air?” writes Tillisch. “It started as a calm and clear night in Kuala Lumpur when 239 passengers and crew members boarded a routine flight to Beijing, China. With a highly experienced crew and a well-maintained Boeing 777, flight 3501 took off on time with passengers settled in for the overnight trip.
“But what first appeared to be a routine flight, suddenly became a situation that mystified not only the airline industry but also captured the attention of governments around the globe.
“Not long after takeoff, the transponder was turned off for no apparent reason. The plane veered off course, taking wild dips and turns before heading into the open Indian Ocean.
“But did it really crash? The transponder was turned off, making it impossible to track the plane’s movements. There was no communication with air traffic controllers. No part of the plane was ever found. No bodies were ever discovered. Airplanes don’t just disappear into thin air. Despite having no evidence, why did the Malaysian government quickly close the case? Did officials have knowledge not to be shared? Was there something or someone on this flight that would be worth the lives of 239 people?
“To uncover the truth on behalf of the family members, renowned aviation disaster investigator Sam Casey is hired to investigate. Casey finds himself in an unprecedented aviation mystery that extends beyond one missing plane. Navigating many twists and turns, Casey crosses the precarious terrain of world politics and what might be worth hiding, leaving the threat of a global imbalance of power. ”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Tillisch’s enthralling novel will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Casey’s journey to uncover the truth, no matter how dangerous it may be. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “All Right, Good Night” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “All Right, Good Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“How can an aircraft literally vanish in thin air?” writes Tillisch. “It started as a calm and clear night in Kuala Lumpur when 239 passengers and crew members boarded a routine flight to Beijing, China. With a highly experienced crew and a well-maintained Boeing 777, flight 3501 took off on time with passengers settled in for the overnight trip.
“But what first appeared to be a routine flight, suddenly became a situation that mystified not only the airline industry but also captured the attention of governments around the globe.
“Not long after takeoff, the transponder was turned off for no apparent reason. The plane veered off course, taking wild dips and turns before heading into the open Indian Ocean.
“But did it really crash? The transponder was turned off, making it impossible to track the plane’s movements. There was no communication with air traffic controllers. No part of the plane was ever found. No bodies were ever discovered. Airplanes don’t just disappear into thin air. Despite having no evidence, why did the Malaysian government quickly close the case? Did officials have knowledge not to be shared? Was there something or someone on this flight that would be worth the lives of 239 people?
“To uncover the truth on behalf of the family members, renowned aviation disaster investigator Sam Casey is hired to investigate. Casey finds himself in an unprecedented aviation mystery that extends beyond one missing plane. Navigating many twists and turns, Casey crosses the precarious terrain of world politics and what might be worth hiding, leaving the threat of a global imbalance of power. ”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Eric Tillisch’s enthralling novel will take readers on an unforgettable ride as they follow Casey’s journey to uncover the truth, no matter how dangerous it may be. Expertly paced and full of suspense, “All Right, Good Night” is sure to leave readers spellbound right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this potent work can purchase “All Right, Good Night” at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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