Author Eric Tillisch’s New Book, "All Right, Good Night," is a Gripping and Compelling Novel That Follows the Investigation Into a Flight’s Mysterious Disappearance

Recent release “All Right, Good Night” from Newman Springs Publishing author Eric Tillisch is a riveting tale that centers around the mysterious disappearance of an airliner and all those on board. Hired to investigate this odd occurrence is aviation disaster specialist Sam Casey, but he soon discovers geopolitical politics and a conspiracy coverup are involved.