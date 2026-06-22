Author Crucis Armstrong’s New Book "The Litigant Heirs" is a Compelling Story of Four Magic-Wielding Tribes Attempting to Rebuild Their Society After a Cataclysmic Event

is a compelling fantasy novel that centers around four magic-wielding tribes who must use their powers and knowledge of their history to rebuild their world. Meanwhile, three heirs uncover a series of clues that signifies a mystery far larger than they could have imagined.