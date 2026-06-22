Author Crucis Armstrong’s New Book "The Litigant Heirs" is a Compelling Story of Four Magic-Wielding Tribes Attempting to Rebuild Their Society After a Cataclysmic Event
is a compelling fantasy novel that centers around four magic-wielding tribes who must use their powers and knowledge of their history to rebuild their world. Meanwhile, three heirs uncover a series of clues that signifies a mystery far larger than they could have imagined.
Rome, GA, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Crucis Armstrong has completed her new book, “The Litigant Heirs": a thrilling story that centers around four magic-wielding tribes who must rebuild their realm using only the memories of their past, all while three heirs uncover a shocking secret about their world.
“Do you know your history? Would you, if the world was turned upside down?” writes Armstrong.
“The four tribes of magic-wielding beings, the signers, functioning in their fledgling settlements, hidden away from the blights that consumed their previous paradise, with only instinct and threads of memory to guide them.
“As they put their history, their culture, back together, troubles arise between the villages and morals of each. Three heirs, thrown together to make peace, find the clues of something far larger than themselves and their task falling in their path.
“Will they survive long enough to unravel the answers?
“Or will the secrets revealed end their lives before they can?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Crucis Armstrong’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow along on an enthralling journey of magic and mystery. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Litigant Heirs” offers a spellbinding adventure that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Litigant Heirs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
“Do you know your history? Would you, if the world was turned upside down?” writes Armstrong.
“The four tribes of magic-wielding beings, the signers, functioning in their fledgling settlements, hidden away from the blights that consumed their previous paradise, with only instinct and threads of memory to guide them.
“As they put their history, their culture, back together, troubles arise between the villages and morals of each. Three heirs, thrown together to make peace, find the clues of something far larger than themselves and their task falling in their path.
“Will they survive long enough to unravel the answers?
“Or will the secrets revealed end their lives before they can?”
Published by Newman Springs Publishing, Crucis Armstrong’s riveting tale will captivate readers as they follow along on an enthralling journey of magic and mystery. Expertly paced and brimming with imaginative world-building, “The Litigant Heirs” offers a spellbinding adventure that will keep the pages turning right up until the very end.
Readers who wish to experience this gripping work can purchase “The Litigant Heirs" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iBooks Store, Amazon, or Barnes and Noble.
For additional information or media inquiries, contact Newman Springs Publishing at 732-243-8512.
About Newman Springs Publishing:
Newman Springs Publishing is a full-service publishing house for serious authors. Each title produced by Newman Springs Publishing undergoes every step of the professional publishing process, including editing, layout, cover design, circulation, distribution, and publicity. All titles are made available in both eBook and print formats. Newman Springs Publishing distributes to tens of thousands of retail outlets throughout North America and internationally. All manuscripts in any genre are welcome to be submitted for review; If the manuscript meets the necessary criteria and is accepted for publication, Newman Springs Publishing will work closely with the author to bring the book to the retail market for a relatively inexpensive initial investment.
Contact
Newman Springs PublishingContact
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
Media Relations
800-634-7189
www.newmansprings.com
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