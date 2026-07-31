New Zealand Artist David Pomeroy Releases His 300th Album, “Album 300”
New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has released his 300th album, “Album 300,” marking a major creative milestone achieved less than two years after launching his first release. The project celebrates a catalogue spanning hundreds of albums, multiple AI artists, and more than two million streams worldwide.
Auckland, New Zealand, July 31, 2026 --(PR.com)-- New Zealand recording artist and AI music creator David Pomeroy has announced the release of his 300th album, appropriately titled “Album 300,” marking a remarkable milestone in one of the music industry's most ambitious independent recording projects.
The release comes less than two years after Pomeroy launched his first album, “Country Vibes,” in July 2024. Since then, he has built an expansive catalogue covering country, pop, rock, worship, opera-pop, jazz, dance music, children's music, R&B, gospel, cinematic soundtracks, and many other genres.
Released under both the David Pomeroy and DP Music Presents brands, the catalogue now encompasses a growing universe of AI-powered artists including Heartline, Amber Heart, Orionis Five, Celeste Ayanna, Jesse Clay Rydell, Susannah, Scarlett Westerly, Aria Quattro, and numerous other creative projects.
Rather than focusing on a single genre or audience, Pomeroy has embraced AI as a creative tool that allows him to explore multiple musical worlds simultaneously.
"Album 300 represents much more than a number," said Pomeroy. "It represents thousands of songs, hundreds of creative concepts, and countless hours of experimentation. Every album taught me something new."
The milestone album arrives after a period of sustained creative output that has seen Pomeroy regularly release new projects across a wide range of musical styles. While many artists spend years building a discography measured in dozens of releases, Pomeroy's approach has focused on creating complete album experiences and developing distinct artist identities within the DP Music Presents universe.
Recent projects have included country releases from Amber Heart and Jesse Clay Rydell, contemporary pop from Scarlett Westerly, K-Pop inspired productions from Orionis Five, classical crossover recordings from Susannah and Aria Quattro, and harmony-driven releases from Heartline.
The artwork for “Album 300” reflects the personal significance of the achievement. Featuring Pomeroy himself, the cover carries the themes "300 Albums," "Over 2 Million Streams," and "One Creator" – a direct acknowledgement of the vision behind the entire catalogue.
"Reaching Album 300 gave me an opportunity to reflect on how far this journey has come," Pomeroy said. "The music industry is changing rapidly. AI is opening new creative possibilities, but ultimately every project still begins with an idea, a story, and a human vision."
Over the past two years, Pomeroy's music has reached listeners around the world through major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and dozens of other digital services.
Looking ahead, Pomeroy says Album 300 is not intended as a conclusion, but as another milestone in an ongoing creative journey.
"Album 300 isn't the finish line," he said. "It's a chance to pause, appreciate what's been built, and then continue creating. There are still many stories to tell."
About David Pomeroy
David Pomeroy is a New Zealand recording artist, AI music creator, entertainer, and founder of the DP Music Presents label. Since releasing his first album in 2024, he has built a catalogue of 300 albums spanning multiple genres and AI-powered artist projects. His music has generated more than two million streams worldwide and continues to explore new possibilities in modern music creation through the combination of human creativity and artificial intelligence.
Media Contact
David Pomeroy
DP Music Presents
Auckland, New Zealand
Website: www.davidpomeroymusic.com
Phone: +64 21 2095025
Email: david@davidpomeroymusic.com
The release comes less than two years after Pomeroy launched his first album, “Country Vibes,” in July 2024. Since then, he has built an expansive catalogue covering country, pop, rock, worship, opera-pop, jazz, dance music, children's music, R&B, gospel, cinematic soundtracks, and many other genres.
Released under both the David Pomeroy and DP Music Presents brands, the catalogue now encompasses a growing universe of AI-powered artists including Heartline, Amber Heart, Orionis Five, Celeste Ayanna, Jesse Clay Rydell, Susannah, Scarlett Westerly, Aria Quattro, and numerous other creative projects.
Rather than focusing on a single genre or audience, Pomeroy has embraced AI as a creative tool that allows him to explore multiple musical worlds simultaneously.
"Album 300 represents much more than a number," said Pomeroy. "It represents thousands of songs, hundreds of creative concepts, and countless hours of experimentation. Every album taught me something new."
The milestone album arrives after a period of sustained creative output that has seen Pomeroy regularly release new projects across a wide range of musical styles. While many artists spend years building a discography measured in dozens of releases, Pomeroy's approach has focused on creating complete album experiences and developing distinct artist identities within the DP Music Presents universe.
Recent projects have included country releases from Amber Heart and Jesse Clay Rydell, contemporary pop from Scarlett Westerly, K-Pop inspired productions from Orionis Five, classical crossover recordings from Susannah and Aria Quattro, and harmony-driven releases from Heartline.
The artwork for “Album 300” reflects the personal significance of the achievement. Featuring Pomeroy himself, the cover carries the themes "300 Albums," "Over 2 Million Streams," and "One Creator" – a direct acknowledgement of the vision behind the entire catalogue.
"Reaching Album 300 gave me an opportunity to reflect on how far this journey has come," Pomeroy said. "The music industry is changing rapidly. AI is opening new creative possibilities, but ultimately every project still begins with an idea, a story, and a human vision."
Over the past two years, Pomeroy's music has reached listeners around the world through major streaming platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music, Deezer, Tidal, and dozens of other digital services.
Looking ahead, Pomeroy says Album 300 is not intended as a conclusion, but as another milestone in an ongoing creative journey.
"Album 300 isn't the finish line," he said. "It's a chance to pause, appreciate what's been built, and then continue creating. There are still many stories to tell."
About David Pomeroy
David Pomeroy is a New Zealand recording artist, AI music creator, entertainer, and founder of the DP Music Presents label. Since releasing his first album in 2024, he has built a catalogue of 300 albums spanning multiple genres and AI-powered artist projects. His music has generated more than two million streams worldwide and continues to explore new possibilities in modern music creation through the combination of human creativity and artificial intelligence.
Media Contact
David Pomeroy
DP Music Presents
Auckland, New Zealand
Website: www.davidpomeroymusic.com
Phone: +64 21 2095025
Email: david@davidpomeroymusic.com
Contact
David Pomeroy MusicContact
David Pomeroy
+64212095025
https://www.davidpomeroymusic.com
David Pomeroy
+64212095025
https://www.davidpomeroymusic.com
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