Recent Release, "My Silent Tears," from Fulton Books Author Shekeitha "Shay" Wilson, Shares One Woman's Candid Account of Trauma, Resilience, and Survival
Bronx, NY, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Shekeitha Wilson has completed a new book, titled, "My Silent Tears," a deeply personal memoir that chronicles her journey through profound adversity. From childhood rejection and familial betrayal to the layered abuse—sexual, physical, verbal, and emotional—that marked her formative years, Wilson's narrative unfolds with unflinching honesty. Her story becomes a testimony to the countless women who suffer in silence, fearing judgment or believing they have nowhere to turn. Through her account, she illuminates the hidden struggles that too often culminate in tragedy, offering her voice as a beacon for those still trapped in cycles of pain.
As a dedicated mother of four Wilson embodies the quiet strength that survivors often display to the world. Her children see a woman who shows up every day, who provides, who perseveres despite the invisible scars beneath the surface. Yet this book reveals the vulnerable truths beneath that outward resilience, exposing the emotional toll of enduring such multifaceted abuse and the transformative power of choosing to rise above it. Wilson's journey from victimhood to empowerment serves as proof that recovery is possible, that strength can be rebuilt, and that hope survives even the darkest seasons.
"My Silent Tears" addresses themes of isolation, survival, and awakening with the weight of lived experience. Readers will discover not just a reckoning with trauma, but an urgent call to action for women everywhere—a permission slip to speak up, seek help, and refuse the shame that silencers attempt to impose. This memoir stands as evidence that you are not alone in your suffering, and your voice matters. Wilson's powerful testimony aims to ignite courage in readers, helping them recognize their own capacity to transcend pain and reclaim their narratives.
"I want to be a voice for women who feel alone and afraid," said Wilson. "My story shows that we can overcome, and I hope others see that possibility in themselves too."
Published by Fulton Books, Shekeitha "Shay" Wilson's courageous work empowers survivors and transforms silence into solidarity. Her testimony will resonate with anyone seeking validation, hope, and the strength to begin anew.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Silent Tears" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks
As a dedicated mother of four Wilson embodies the quiet strength that survivors often display to the world. Her children see a woman who shows up every day, who provides, who perseveres despite the invisible scars beneath the surface. Yet this book reveals the vulnerable truths beneath that outward resilience, exposing the emotional toll of enduring such multifaceted abuse and the transformative power of choosing to rise above it. Wilson's journey from victimhood to empowerment serves as proof that recovery is possible, that strength can be rebuilt, and that hope survives even the darkest seasons.
"My Silent Tears" addresses themes of isolation, survival, and awakening with the weight of lived experience. Readers will discover not just a reckoning with trauma, but an urgent call to action for women everywhere—a permission slip to speak up, seek help, and refuse the shame that silencers attempt to impose. This memoir stands as evidence that you are not alone in your suffering, and your voice matters. Wilson's powerful testimony aims to ignite courage in readers, helping them recognize their own capacity to transcend pain and reclaim their narratives.
"I want to be a voice for women who feel alone and afraid," said Wilson. "My story shows that we can overcome, and I hope others see that possibility in themselves too."
Published by Fulton Books, Shekeitha "Shay" Wilson's courageous work empowers survivors and transforms silence into solidarity. Her testimony will resonate with anyone seeking validation, hope, and the strength to begin anew.
Readers who wish to experience this stirring work can purchase "My Silent Tears" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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