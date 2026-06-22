Recent Release "The Sales Chronicles" from Fulton Books Author Gary W. Wright is an Indispensable Guidebook for Anyone Serious About Building a Thriving Career in Sales
Longview, TX, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Gary W. Wright has completed a new book, "The Sales Chronicles," designed as an authoritative resource for sales professionals at every stage of their journey. Whether you're a recent graduate entering the field or an experienced seller navigating a career transition, this work distills practical wisdom drawn from real-world scenarios. The book tackles the essential components of the sales process: from initial calls and scheduled appointments to mastering product knowledge and developing the interpersonal finesse that separates top performers from the rest.
Throughout decades in corporate America, Wright accumulated invaluable experience across prestigious Fortune 500 companies including Pepsi Cola, RJR Nabisco, SBC, MCI, Countrywide Home Loans, Reliant Energy, and TXU. His background further deepened through six years as an Executive Recruiter placing senior leaders and sales professionals with industry giants like Quaker Oats, Kraft, and Kimberly Clark. Beyond his corporate tenure, Wright invested substantially in personal development, studying under Robert and Kim Kiyosaki and absorbing insights from business classics and premium audio programs focused on leadership and financial success.
"The Sales Chronicles" reveals the nuanced details of daily sales operations that professionals often overlook. Readers will discover actionable strategies for refining selling skills, strengthening their personal brand, and expanding their professional toolkit. The book bridges the gap between theoretical sales knowledge and battlefield execution, offering concrete examples rooted in authentic corporate experience. By examining what works in real markets, Wright equips professionals with the confidence and competence needed to excel and advance in their chosen field.
"This book represents my commitment to helping the next generation of sales professionals succeed," said Wright. "I've drawn from my experiences across multiple industries and decades of working with exceptional talent, and I believe these insights will prove invaluable to anyone pursuing excellence in sales."
Published by Fulton Books, Gary W. Wright's practical work provides actionable guidance for professionals at every career stage. Readers will gain access to tested strategies and industry perspectives that can significantly enhance their sales performance and earning potential.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "The Sales Chronicles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Throughout decades in corporate America, Wright accumulated invaluable experience across prestigious Fortune 500 companies including Pepsi Cola, RJR Nabisco, SBC, MCI, Countrywide Home Loans, Reliant Energy, and TXU. His background further deepened through six years as an Executive Recruiter placing senior leaders and sales professionals with industry giants like Quaker Oats, Kraft, and Kimberly Clark. Beyond his corporate tenure, Wright invested substantially in personal development, studying under Robert and Kim Kiyosaki and absorbing insights from business classics and premium audio programs focused on leadership and financial success.
"The Sales Chronicles" reveals the nuanced details of daily sales operations that professionals often overlook. Readers will discover actionable strategies for refining selling skills, strengthening their personal brand, and expanding their professional toolkit. The book bridges the gap between theoretical sales knowledge and battlefield execution, offering concrete examples rooted in authentic corporate experience. By examining what works in real markets, Wright equips professionals with the confidence and competence needed to excel and advance in their chosen field.
"This book represents my commitment to helping the next generation of sales professionals succeed," said Wright. "I've drawn from my experiences across multiple industries and decades of working with exceptional talent, and I believe these insights will prove invaluable to anyone pursuing excellence in sales."
Published by Fulton Books, Gary W. Wright's practical work provides actionable guidance for professionals at every career stage. Readers will gain access to tested strategies and industry perspectives that can significantly enhance their sales performance and earning potential.
Readers who wish to experience this essential work can purchase "The Sales Chronicles" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Categories