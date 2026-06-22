Recent Release, "One Step Too Far," from Fulton Books Author Hallie H. McFadden Explores the Moral Complexities Within the Legal System Through an Unforgettable Narrative
Chattanooga, TN, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Hallie H. McFadden has completed a new book, "One Step Too Far: A Legal Thriller”, a gripping examination of professional ethics and personal redemption. Attorney Sara Jordan abandons her prestigious law practice following a scandalous affair with her senior partner, joining the United States Marine Corps as a dramatic turning point. Assigned to defend Staff Sergeant John Mendez who stands accused of brutal sexual assault and attempted murder, Sara finds herself navigating treacherous legal and emotional terrain where conviction and doubt collide with devastating consequences.
McFadden's credentials bring unparalleled authenticity to this legal landscape. Drawing on more than two decades of criminal defense experience, including her service as a Navy JAG officer, where she prosecuted and defended cases ranging from petty theft to capital murder, the author writes with the insider knowledge of someone who has defended individuals facing life imprisonment and death sentences. Her dual background in both prosecution and defense lends nuance and credibility to every courtroom scene and ethical dilemma that unfolds across the pages.
This riveting debut novel explores the deepest questions about justice, faith, and the human capacity for forgiveness. Sara's case becomes a crucible that tests her professionalism, her convictions, and her heart. Readers will discover whether she can defend someone accused of a vicious crime while grappling with the possibility of his guilt—and whether love itself can coexist with such uncertainty. The stakes are impossibly high, the moral landscape shadowed, and the ultimate verdict far from certain.
"Through Sara's journey, I wanted to explore the tension between our legal system's promise of justice and the messy reality of defending the accused," said McFadden. "The law demands objectivity, but human beings are anything but objective. That collision has always fascinated me."
Published by Fulton Books, Hallie H. McFadden's compelling work offers readers an intimate look at the intersection of law, morality, and redemption. This debut delivers a nuanced exploration of guilt, innocence, and the courage required to defend unpopular truths.
Readers who wish to experience this pulse-pounding work can purchase "One Step Too Far" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
McFadden's credentials bring unparalleled authenticity to this legal landscape. Drawing on more than two decades of criminal defense experience, including her service as a Navy JAG officer, where she prosecuted and defended cases ranging from petty theft to capital murder, the author writes with the insider knowledge of someone who has defended individuals facing life imprisonment and death sentences. Her dual background in both prosecution and defense lends nuance and credibility to every courtroom scene and ethical dilemma that unfolds across the pages.
This riveting debut novel explores the deepest questions about justice, faith, and the human capacity for forgiveness. Sara's case becomes a crucible that tests her professionalism, her convictions, and her heart. Readers will discover whether she can defend someone accused of a vicious crime while grappling with the possibility of his guilt—and whether love itself can coexist with such uncertainty. The stakes are impossibly high, the moral landscape shadowed, and the ultimate verdict far from certain.
"Through Sara's journey, I wanted to explore the tension between our legal system's promise of justice and the messy reality of defending the accused," said McFadden. "The law demands objectivity, but human beings are anything but objective. That collision has always fascinated me."
Published by Fulton Books, Hallie H. McFadden's compelling work offers readers an intimate look at the intersection of law, morality, and redemption. This debut delivers a nuanced exploration of guilt, innocence, and the courage required to defend unpopular truths.
Readers who wish to experience this pulse-pounding work can purchase "One Step Too Far" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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