Recent Release "Linus the Hen That Thought She Was A Dog" from Fulton Books Author Paula McAllister Captures a Whimsical True Story from Her Kansas City Childhood
Kansas City, KS, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Paula McAllister has completed a new book, "Linus the Hen That Thought She Was A Dog": Based on a True Story, a nostalgic journey back to the carefree days when her backyard served as a boundless frontier. Growing up as the youngest of six children and the youngest of triplet girls, McAllister spent her days roaming the neighborhood with her siblings, playing sports, riding bikes, hopping fences, and chasing after the family dogs. From dawn until the streetlights flickered on, she and her brothers and sisters created a world where imagination knew no bounds, inventing new games and enjoying endless outdoor escapades that would become the cherished memories of her youth.
The close-knit Kansas City community where Paula grew up played a significant role in shaping her story and her passion for writing. Her neighborhood was a place where everyone looked out for one another, providing a sense of belonging and safety that allowed her to dream big and pursue her creative interests. These formative experiences, combined with her love for adventure, sports, and exploration, have shaped her into the engaging and spirited person she is today. Paula discovered her passion for storytelling and photography during these golden years, capturing the essence of her experiences and the beauty of the world around her.
In "Linus the Hen That Thought She Was A Dog," readers will discover themes of family bonds, the joy of simple pleasures, and the unyielding spirit of adventure that defined Paula's childhood. The book celebrates the magic found in everyday moments from the silly antics and healthy competition within her lively family to the memorable pets that became part of their adventures, including the titular hen with canine aspirations. Linus the Hen chased cars just like her two dogs Bud and Ben - along the fence. Through her vivid storytelling, McAllister invites readers to reconnect with the wonder of youth and experience the warmth of a time when imagination reigned supreme and every day promised new possibilities.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have grown up in an environment where creativity and exploration were encouraged," said McAllister. "My family was full of laughter, adventure, and unforgettable characters—both human and animal. I hope readers will find joy and nostalgia in my stories and remember that the magic of childhood lives within us always."
Published by Fulton Books, Paula McAllister's heartwarming work transports readers back to a simpler era filled with outdoor adventures and family joy. Her debut book serves as a testament to the enduring bonds of family and the treasured moments that shape our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Linus the Hen That Thought She Was A Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
The close-knit Kansas City community where Paula grew up played a significant role in shaping her story and her passion for writing. Her neighborhood was a place where everyone looked out for one another, providing a sense of belonging and safety that allowed her to dream big and pursue her creative interests. These formative experiences, combined with her love for adventure, sports, and exploration, have shaped her into the engaging and spirited person she is today. Paula discovered her passion for storytelling and photography during these golden years, capturing the essence of her experiences and the beauty of the world around her.
In "Linus the Hen That Thought She Was A Dog," readers will discover themes of family bonds, the joy of simple pleasures, and the unyielding spirit of adventure that defined Paula's childhood. The book celebrates the magic found in everyday moments from the silly antics and healthy competition within her lively family to the memorable pets that became part of their adventures, including the titular hen with canine aspirations. Linus the Hen chased cars just like her two dogs Bud and Ben - along the fence. Through her vivid storytelling, McAllister invites readers to reconnect with the wonder of youth and experience the warmth of a time when imagination reigned supreme and every day promised new possibilities.
"I feel incredibly fortunate to have grown up in an environment where creativity and exploration were encouraged," said McAllister. "My family was full of laughter, adventure, and unforgettable characters—both human and animal. I hope readers will find joy and nostalgia in my stories and remember that the magic of childhood lives within us always."
Published by Fulton Books, Paula McAllister's heartwarming work transports readers back to a simpler era filled with outdoor adventures and family joy. Her debut book serves as a testament to the enduring bonds of family and the treasured moments that shape our lives.
Readers who wish to experience this charming work can purchase "Linus the Hen That Thought She Was A Dog" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
Contact
Fulton BooksContact
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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