Recent Release, "The Heart of the Loom," by B. Cole Gardiner, Follows a Teenage Girl Mastering Ancient Forces to Save Reality in a World of Magic and Technology
Salt Lake City, UT, June 22, 2026 --(PR.com)-- B. Cole Gardiner has completed a new book, "The Heart of the Loom: The Shadow Circuit Rises," a spellbinding young adult fantasy that introduces readers to Lena Rivera, a sixteen-year-old who feels far more connected to circuits and code than to the social world around her. When a mysterious book crosses her path, Lena discovers Elseron, a breathtaking city concealed beneath her own where magic thrives alongside technology. This hidden realm operates through the Loom, a sentient network of spells and electronic systems that preserves the city's memories and history. Yet darkness has taken root: the Shadow Code, a destructive virus of unmaking, spreads through the Loom's depths, threatening to rewrite reality and erase everything that has ever been.
At the heart of this corruption lies Viron Kael and his lieutenant Marcus, a fallen Guardian whose desire to control the Loom has transformed him into something far more sinister. Lena's journey begins under the guidance of an ancient order of Guardians who recognize her potential to master the six threads of Elseron: light, sound, motion, memory, form, and connection. Alongside newfound companions and trusted allies, she must venture into the Loom's core, face trials that test her resolve and sacrifice, and uncover profound truths about legacy and remembrance. The Loom itself is no mere machine—it is alive, conscious, and making its own choices about which side to defend.
Gardiner, a software development manager by day and storyteller by night, brings his distinctive voice to this inaugural installment in the Threads of Elseron series. Drawing from his passion for fantasy, mystery, and technology, he crafts a narrative that explores the compelling intersection where ancient magic meets contemporary innovation. His work investigates questions of identity, the weight of the past, and humanity's place within systems far greater than themselves. Based in Clearfield, Utah, Gardiner weaves his professional expertise in coding and his love of epic storytelling into a tale that will resonate with readers who cherish worlds where history breathes with purpose.
"The Heart of the Loom" invites readers into a realm where nothing is as simple as it seems, where a teenager's unique perspective becomes the key to salvation. Within these pages, Lena discovers that being remembered isn't just about existing in the past—it's about shaping the future. The stakes escalate as the Shadow Code advances, as friendships deepen, and as Lena realizes that the choice to save or sacrifice everything rests increasingly on her shoulders. This captivating saga challenges readers to consider what they would fight for, what they would surrender, and whether they could bear the weight of preserving the world around them.
"I've always believed that magic isn't separate from technology—they're two languages describing the same power," said Gardiner. "With 'The Heart of the Loom,' I wanted to create a story where a young person who feels like an outsider discovers that their perspective, their connection to both worlds, makes them exactly who needs to be found. This is a tale of legacy, yes, but more importantly, it's about learning that you matter to something far greater than yourself."
Published by Fulton Books, B. Cole Gardiner's imaginative work transports readers into a realm where memory becomes a battleground and identity holds transformative power. This enthralling debut marks the beginning of an epic saga that will leave audiences eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Heart of the Loom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
At the heart of this corruption lies Viron Kael and his lieutenant Marcus, a fallen Guardian whose desire to control the Loom has transformed him into something far more sinister. Lena's journey begins under the guidance of an ancient order of Guardians who recognize her potential to master the six threads of Elseron: light, sound, motion, memory, form, and connection. Alongside newfound companions and trusted allies, she must venture into the Loom's core, face trials that test her resolve and sacrifice, and uncover profound truths about legacy and remembrance. The Loom itself is no mere machine—it is alive, conscious, and making its own choices about which side to defend.
Gardiner, a software development manager by day and storyteller by night, brings his distinctive voice to this inaugural installment in the Threads of Elseron series. Drawing from his passion for fantasy, mystery, and technology, he crafts a narrative that explores the compelling intersection where ancient magic meets contemporary innovation. His work investigates questions of identity, the weight of the past, and humanity's place within systems far greater than themselves. Based in Clearfield, Utah, Gardiner weaves his professional expertise in coding and his love of epic storytelling into a tale that will resonate with readers who cherish worlds where history breathes with purpose.
"The Heart of the Loom" invites readers into a realm where nothing is as simple as it seems, where a teenager's unique perspective becomes the key to salvation. Within these pages, Lena discovers that being remembered isn't just about existing in the past—it's about shaping the future. The stakes escalate as the Shadow Code advances, as friendships deepen, and as Lena realizes that the choice to save or sacrifice everything rests increasingly on her shoulders. This captivating saga challenges readers to consider what they would fight for, what they would surrender, and whether they could bear the weight of preserving the world around them.
"I've always believed that magic isn't separate from technology—they're two languages describing the same power," said Gardiner. "With 'The Heart of the Loom,' I wanted to create a story where a young person who feels like an outsider discovers that their perspective, their connection to both worlds, makes them exactly who needs to be found. This is a tale of legacy, yes, but more importantly, it's about learning that you matter to something far greater than yourself."
Published by Fulton Books, B. Cole Gardiner's imaginative work transports readers into a realm where memory becomes a battleground and identity holds transformative power. This enthralling debut marks the beginning of an epic saga that will leave audiences eager for the next installment.
Readers who wish to experience this mesmerizing work can purchase "The Heart of the Loom" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.
Please direct all media inquiries to Author Support via email at support@fultonbooks.com or via telephone at 877-210-0816.
About Fulton Books:
Fulton Books is a full-service book publishing company that offers a variety of services to authors of all genres. For more information, visit www.fultonbooks.com.
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www.fultonbooks.com
Media Relations
800-676-7845
www.fultonbooks.com
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