Direct Severn River Waterfront with Deep-Water Dock Hits the Market on the Trent-Severn Waterway. Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of EXP Realty, Brokerage.
The Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty has listed 3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — a rare property with 218 feet of direct frontage on the Severn River and a deep-water dock on the Trent-Severn Waterway.
Coldwater, Canada, July 29, 2026 --(PR.com)-- The Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty has brought to market a rare direct-waterfront property on the Severn River, part of Ontario's historic Trent-Severn Waterway, at 3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater).
Listed at $1,825,000, the property features 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock, and 5.12 private acres. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits among mature pines with a commanding view over the river.
The distinguishing feature is the frontage itself. The Severn River is a navigable section of the Trent-Severn Waterway, the 386-kilometre canal-and-lake system connecting Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay. A deep-water dock allows owners to moor a full-size boat at their own shoreline and access the waterway directly — a feature that has grown scarce in a market where a great deal of "waterfront" offers only a distant view or shared, deeded access down the road.
"Direct frontage on a navigable river like the Severn is a different category of waterfront," said Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with EXP Realty and team leader of the Lake Country Real Estate Team. "You're not looking at the water from a distance or sharing access — you step off your own dock into a boat and run the Trent-Severn system. Properties like this don't come up often, and when they do, the buyers who understand the waterway move quickly."
A full video tour is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_WGXEwGzYk, with photography and complete listing details at https://www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/blog/3413-flat-rapids-lane-severn-river-waterfront-coldwater.
About the Lake Country Real Estate Team: Led by Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury, the team specializes in waterfront and cottage-country properties across Simcoe County, Muskoka, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton. Bill holds the CLHMS designation and GUILD™ Recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, awarded to fewer than five percent of CLHMS members worldwide.
Contact:
Bill Jackson, Sales Representative
Lake Country Real Estate Team — EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury
Phone: (705) 242-5764
Email: bill@lcre.team
Web: lakecountryrealestateteam.com
MLS® S13411492
Listed at $1,825,000, the property features 218 feet of direct Severn River frontage, a deep-water dock, and 5.12 private acres. The four-bedroom, three-bathroom home sits among mature pines with a commanding view over the river.
The distinguishing feature is the frontage itself. The Severn River is a navigable section of the Trent-Severn Waterway, the 386-kilometre canal-and-lake system connecting Lake Ontario to Georgian Bay. A deep-water dock allows owners to moor a full-size boat at their own shoreline and access the waterway directly — a feature that has grown scarce in a market where a great deal of "waterfront" offers only a distant view or shared, deeded access down the road.
"Direct frontage on a navigable river like the Severn is a different category of waterfront," said Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with EXP Realty and team leader of the Lake Country Real Estate Team. "You're not looking at the water from a distance or sharing access — you step off your own dock into a boat and run the Trent-Severn system. Properties like this don't come up often, and when they do, the buyers who understand the waterway move quickly."
A full video tour is available at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_WGXEwGzYk, with photography and complete listing details at https://www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/blog/3413-flat-rapids-lane-severn-river-waterfront-coldwater.
About the Lake Country Real Estate Team: Led by Bill Jackson, Sales Representative with EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury, the team specializes in waterfront and cottage-country properties across Simcoe County, Muskoka, Parry Sound, Kawartha Lakes, and Haliburton. Bill holds the CLHMS designation and GUILD™ Recognition from the Institute for Luxury Home Marketing, awarded to fewer than five percent of CLHMS members worldwide.
Contact:
Bill Jackson, Sales Representative
Lake Country Real Estate Team — EXP Realty Brokerage | EXP Luxury
Phone: (705) 242-5764
Email: bill@lcre.team
Web: lakecountryrealestateteam.com
MLS® S13411492
Contact
Lake Country Real Estate Team, EXP Realty BrokerageContact
Bill Jackson
705-242-5764
www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/
Bill Jackson
705-242-5764
www.lakecountryrealestateteam.com/
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