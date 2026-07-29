Direct Severn River Waterfront with Deep-Water Dock Hits the Market on the Trent-Severn Waterway. Listed by Lake Country Real Estate Team of EXP Realty, Brokerage.

The Lake Country Real Estate Team at EXP Realty has listed 3413 Flat Rapids Lane in Severn (Coldwater), Ontario — a rare property with 218 feet of direct frontage on the Severn River and a deep-water dock on the Trent-Severn Waterway.