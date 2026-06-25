Belmont Plumbing Expert Warns Older Greater Boston Homes About Summer Sewer Risks
Belmont, MA, June 25, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Many homeowners throughout Greater Boston may not realize that some of the region's biggest sewer problems begin long before a backup ever occurs. Rhino Rooter, a Belmont-based plumbing and drain cleaning company, is encouraging homeowners this summer to pay closer attention to aging sewer systems, particularly in communities with older housing stock and mature tree canopies.
Neighborhoods across Belmont, Watertown, Arlington, Cambridge, Newton, Lexington, and surrounding communities contain homes that are decades, and sometimes more than a century, old. While these homes offer charm and character, many still rely on aging sewer lines that become increasingly vulnerable to tree root intrusion and hidden damage over time.
According to Rhino Rooter owner David de la Rocca, summer presents an important opportunity for homeowners to identify small issues before they turn into expensive emergencies.
"Many homes throughout our area were built long before today's plumbing materials existed," said de la Rocca. "The trees are beautiful, but their roots don't know the difference between soil and your sewer pipe. If homeowners catch the warning signs early, they can avoid a much bigger problem later."
Tree roots naturally seek moisture and can enter sewer lines through tiny cracks, loose joints, or aging pipe connections. Over time, those roots continue to grow inside the pipes, restricting water flow and increasing the risk of backups.
While severe problems often emerge during heavy rains or colder months, many underlying issues can be identified during the summer before they escalate.
Rhino Rooter recommends homeowners watch for these early warning signs:
Multiple drains throughout the home slowing down at the same time
Gurgling noises coming from toilets or sinks
Recurring drain clogs that temporarily improve but repeatedly return
Unpleasant sewer odors near basement drains or outside the home
Areas of unusually green or lush grass in one section of the yard
The company says preventative sewer inspections and maintenance can help homeowners avoid emergency situations that often result in costly cleanup and unexpected repairs.
As a family-owned business with 16 years of experience, Rhino Rooter serves homeowners throughout Greater Boston with 24/7 plumbing and drain cleaning services. The company has built its reputation around personalized service, with customers speaking directly to David de la Rocca or a family member when they call.
That hands-on approach has become increasingly important as homeowners navigate aging infrastructure throughout the region.
"People are often surprised to learn how much of our work involves educating homeowners before there's an emergency," said de la Rocca. "We'd rather help someone solve a small issue today than have them dealing with sewage backing up into their basement six months from now."
About Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter is a locally owned plumbing company serving Belmont, Waltham, Cambridge, Newton, Watertown, Lexington, and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Known for fast, reliable service, the company provides everything from routine maintenance and emergency repairs to drain cleaning and pipe replacement. With a focus on protecting older homes from modern challenges, Rhino Rooter combines local knowledge with hands-on expertise. Learn more at therhinorooter.com.
For more information, visit Rhino Rooter at www.therhinorooter.com or call 617-360-1553.
Neighborhoods across Belmont, Watertown, Arlington, Cambridge, Newton, Lexington, and surrounding communities contain homes that are decades, and sometimes more than a century, old. While these homes offer charm and character, many still rely on aging sewer lines that become increasingly vulnerable to tree root intrusion and hidden damage over time.
According to Rhino Rooter owner David de la Rocca, summer presents an important opportunity for homeowners to identify small issues before they turn into expensive emergencies.
"Many homes throughout our area were built long before today's plumbing materials existed," said de la Rocca. "The trees are beautiful, but their roots don't know the difference between soil and your sewer pipe. If homeowners catch the warning signs early, they can avoid a much bigger problem later."
Tree roots naturally seek moisture and can enter sewer lines through tiny cracks, loose joints, or aging pipe connections. Over time, those roots continue to grow inside the pipes, restricting water flow and increasing the risk of backups.
While severe problems often emerge during heavy rains or colder months, many underlying issues can be identified during the summer before they escalate.
Rhino Rooter recommends homeowners watch for these early warning signs:
Multiple drains throughout the home slowing down at the same time
Gurgling noises coming from toilets or sinks
Recurring drain clogs that temporarily improve but repeatedly return
Unpleasant sewer odors near basement drains or outside the home
Areas of unusually green or lush grass in one section of the yard
The company says preventative sewer inspections and maintenance can help homeowners avoid emergency situations that often result in costly cleanup and unexpected repairs.
As a family-owned business with 16 years of experience, Rhino Rooter serves homeowners throughout Greater Boston with 24/7 plumbing and drain cleaning services. The company has built its reputation around personalized service, with customers speaking directly to David de la Rocca or a family member when they call.
That hands-on approach has become increasingly important as homeowners navigate aging infrastructure throughout the region.
"People are often surprised to learn how much of our work involves educating homeowners before there's an emergency," said de la Rocca. "We'd rather help someone solve a small issue today than have them dealing with sewage backing up into their basement six months from now."
About Rhino Rooter
Rhino Rooter is a locally owned plumbing company serving Belmont, Waltham, Cambridge, Newton, Watertown, Lexington, and surrounding Massachusetts communities. Known for fast, reliable service, the company provides everything from routine maintenance and emergency repairs to drain cleaning and pipe replacement. With a focus on protecting older homes from modern challenges, Rhino Rooter combines local knowledge with hands-on expertise. Learn more at therhinorooter.com.
For more information, visit Rhino Rooter at www.therhinorooter.com or call 617-360-1553.
Contact
Rhino RooterContact
David de la Roca
617-360-1553
https://www.therhinorooter.com/
David de la Roca
617-360-1553
https://www.therhinorooter.com/
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