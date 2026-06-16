Scope Retail Systems Expands Its Development Capacity in India with Two New Office Locations
Bentonville, AR, June 16, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Scope Retail Systems, Inc., a Consulting and Supply Chain Software product development company, increases its innovation and development center capacity in Goa, India and Indore, India. Scopesys Innovation Pvt. Ltd., a subsidiary of Scope Retail Systems, will now also operate from their new offices in Panjim, Goa and Indore, MP in India.
“We are excited to announce the opening of a two brand-new center with the capacity to house over 75 hardworking engineers. Our Scopesys Innovation team continues to deliver on our promise to clients with modern technology, quality products and services.” said Sandesh Ramnathkar, CTO and Co-Founder of Scope Retail Systems.
“Our board has decided to invest in the company’s growth in the USA and India. Together with the new office in Bentonville, the new offices in India will enable us to create a cohesive development and innovation service network and further strengthen our AI capabilities.” said Tushar Agrawal, CIO and Co-Founder of Scope Retail Systems.
"Team has been working very successfully with our US counterpart and leading retailers, manufacturer and supply chain organizations directly and indirectly to bring innovative solutions. These new offices will help us expand our capacity, deliver more products faster, and reduce turnaround time with AI adaptability” said Amit Petkar, Sr. Director, Scopesys Innovations.
About ScopeRetail®
Established in 2018 HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA Operates in India, Mexico, and USA. Scope Retail System was founded with mission "Accelerating Possibilities for Enterprises with Digital Innovation" with philosophy of modular product development with open integration platform.
You can find Scope Retails product line, clients, partners, resellers information, and services on the Web at www.scoperetail.com.
ScopeRetail® is trademark of Scope Retail Systems, Inc. USA
“We are excited to announce the opening of a two brand-new center with the capacity to house over 75 hardworking engineers. Our Scopesys Innovation team continues to deliver on our promise to clients with modern technology, quality products and services.” said Sandesh Ramnathkar, CTO and Co-Founder of Scope Retail Systems.
“Our board has decided to invest in the company’s growth in the USA and India. Together with the new office in Bentonville, the new offices in India will enable us to create a cohesive development and innovation service network and further strengthen our AI capabilities.” said Tushar Agrawal, CIO and Co-Founder of Scope Retail Systems.
"Team has been working very successfully with our US counterpart and leading retailers, manufacturer and supply chain organizations directly and indirectly to bring innovative solutions. These new offices will help us expand our capacity, deliver more products faster, and reduce turnaround time with AI adaptability” said Amit Petkar, Sr. Director, Scopesys Innovations.
About ScopeRetail®
Established in 2018 HQ in Bentonville, Arkansas, USA Operates in India, Mexico, and USA. Scope Retail System was founded with mission "Accelerating Possibilities for Enterprises with Digital Innovation" with philosophy of modular product development with open integration platform.
You can find Scope Retails product line, clients, partners, resellers information, and services on the Web at www.scoperetail.com.
ScopeRetail® is trademark of Scope Retail Systems, Inc. USA
Contact
Scope Retail Systems Inc.Contact
Mahesh Pradhan
479-616-4515
https://www.scoperetail.com
Mahesh Pradhan
479-616-4515
https://www.scoperetail.com
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