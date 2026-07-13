Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement
As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting.
Vilnius, Lithuania, July 13, 2026 --(PR.com)-- Ecency, a European social media company operating since 2016, is positioning its open-source platform as a sovereign alternative for users and organisations seeking to reduce their reliance on US-controlled social networks.
The move follows the European Commission's adoption, on 3 June 2026, of a wide-ranging Tech Sovereignty Package. The package puts open-source software at the heart of Europe's effort to regain control over its digital infrastructure, addressing a reliance on non-EU providers that the Commission estimates exceeds 80 percent across key digital products, services, and infrastructure.
Ecency's profile aligns closely with those policy goals. The company is incorporated in the European Union and runs its core infrastructure on European servers. Its platform is built on the Hive blockchain, giving creators verifiable ownership of their content, and its software, including the Vision frontend, is open-source and available for self-hosting.
"Digital sovereignty isn't only about where chips are made or where governments host their data, it's about who controls the platforms where people speak," said Feruz Muradov, founder of Ecency. "We've spent nearly a decade building a social network Europeans can use without handing their identity, content, and audience to a handful of foreign companies. The infrastructure is European, the code is open, and the content belongs to the people who create it."
For businesses and communities, Ecency's architecture offers an additional path: Vision can be deployed as a self-hosted, single-tenant instance, allowing organisations to operate a custom-domain social platform on infrastructure they control. The platform carries no advertising and includes a self-custody wallet by default.
About Ecency
Founded in 2016, Ecency is an open-source social media platform built on the Hive blockchain, giving creators ownership of their content, a built-in self-custody wallet, and a feed free from advertising and algorithmic manipulation. Incorporated in the European Union and running its core infrastructure on European servers, Ecency is developed on Vision, an open-source frontend that communities and businesses can self-host under their own domains.
Learn more: ecency.com
The move follows the European Commission's adoption, on 3 June 2026, of a wide-ranging Tech Sovereignty Package. The package puts open-source software at the heart of Europe's effort to regain control over its digital infrastructure, addressing a reliance on non-EU providers that the Commission estimates exceeds 80 percent across key digital products, services, and infrastructure.
Ecency's profile aligns closely with those policy goals. The company is incorporated in the European Union and runs its core infrastructure on European servers. Its platform is built on the Hive blockchain, giving creators verifiable ownership of their content, and its software, including the Vision frontend, is open-source and available for self-hosting.
"Digital sovereignty isn't only about where chips are made or where governments host their data, it's about who controls the platforms where people speak," said Feruz Muradov, founder of Ecency. "We've spent nearly a decade building a social network Europeans can use without handing their identity, content, and audience to a handful of foreign companies. The infrastructure is European, the code is open, and the content belongs to the people who create it."
For businesses and communities, Ecency's architecture offers an additional path: Vision can be deployed as a self-hosted, single-tenant instance, allowing organisations to operate a custom-domain social platform on infrastructure they control. The platform carries no advertising and includes a self-custody wallet by default.
About Ecency
Founded in 2016, Ecency is an open-source social media platform built on the Hive blockchain, giving creators ownership of their content, a built-in self-custody wallet, and a feed free from advertising and algorithmic manipulation. Incorporated in the European Union and running its core infrastructure on European servers, Ecency is developed on Vision, an open-source frontend that communities and businesses can self-host under their own domains.
Learn more: ecency.com
Contact
Ecency, Ledger Innovation MBContact
Feruz Muradov
+3706000000
ecency.com
Feruz Muradov
+3706000000
ecency.com
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