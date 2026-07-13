Lithuania-Based Ecency Positions Open-Source Social Platform Within Europe's Digital Sovereignty Movement

As the European Commission adopts its Tech Sovereignty Package, Ecency, a Hive-based social platform operating since 2016, offers an EU-incorporated, EU-hosted, open-source alternative to US-controlled social networks. The platform gives creators content ownership, a self-custody wallet, and an ad-free feed, with its open-source Vision frontend available for self-hosting.