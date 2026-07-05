Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy

After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness.