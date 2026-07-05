Veteran Dance Entrepreneur Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino Reflects on 35 Years of Building a Global Latin Dance Legacy
After more than 35 years in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, reflects on a career that has taken him to 356 cities across 55 countries. Through dance instruction, media production, event promotion, and entrepreneurship, Aquino has helped shape the growth of salsa and bachata communities worldwide. Today, while continuing to teach and mentor others, he also faces one of his greatest personal challenges—raising awareness.
San Francisco, CA, July 05, 2026 --(PR.com)-- After more than three decades in the international dance industry, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino, founder and CEO of Rodchata Enterprise, LLC, has quietly built a remarkable legacy through dance education, event production, media distribution, and international consulting.
Established in 1998, Rodchata Enterprise, LLC has been involved in numerous ventures related to salsa and bachata dancing, helping shape the growth of Latin dance communities throughout the United States and abroad.
According to company records and historical estimates, Aquino has taught in approximately 356 cities across 55 countries worldwide, conducting workshops, judging competitions, coaching dancers, and appearing as a featured guest instructor at major dance events. Industry fees for such appearances have reportedly ranged between $5,000 and $6,000 per engagement.
Aquino also entered the instructional media market during the height of the DVD era, producing five Latin dance DVD series focused on salsa and bachata. The educational materials reportedly sold nearly one million copies worldwide, helping make Latin dance instruction more accessible to dancers around the globe.
Beyond teaching, Aquino expanded into event production. Over the years, he has produced, invested in, or partnered in twelve dance festivals and conventions held in destinations including Lithuania, Las Vegas, Hawaii, San Diego, San Francisco, Reno, Los Angeles, and the Dominican Republic. During their most active periods, some of these events reportedly generated annual gross revenues approaching $400,000, attracting 2,500 to 3,000 attendees, with approximately 250 to 300 full-pass registrations per event.
Closer to home, Rodchata Enterprise maintained weekly dance programs and monthly social events throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, introducing thousands of students to salsa and bachata over the years. Aquino has also worked extensively as a coach, choreographer, competition judge, and consultant, further diversifying his professional portfolio.
While exact figures have not been publicly disclosed or independently audited, industry estimates based on decades of entrepreneurial activity suggest that Aquino has built a substantial business legacy through his various dance-related ventures and investments.
However, Aquino's story extends beyond professional accomplishments. In recent years, he has openly shared his battle with liver cancer, using his platform to encourage hope, resilience, and awareness among others facing similar challenges. Although continuing to teach, mentor, and organize community events, Aquino is also preparing for what may become the greatest challenge of his life: a potential liver and kidney transplant.
The life-saving procedures, along with the long-term medical care associated with transplantation, are estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million. As a result, Aquino's latest mission has become one of advocacy and fundraising—not only for himself, but also to inspire others navigating life-threatening illnesses to continue fighting with courage and determination. www.rodchata60.com
Often referred to simply as "Rodchata" by students and colleagues, Aquino is recognized as one of the early pioneers who helped popularize bachata outside of the Dominican Republic during a time when the dance had not yet achieved mainstream acceptance. Through teaching, mentoring, and producing events across multiple continents, he has influenced generations of dancers, instructors, and organizers.
Whether measured by business accomplishments, international reach, or the thousands of lives impacted through dance, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino's legacy remains firmly established within the global Latin dance community. Yet perhaps his greatest legacy lies not in the stages he has performed on or the events he has produced, but in his unwavering commitment to keep moving forward—one dance, one student, and one day at a time.
Media Contact:
Rodchata Enterprise, LLC
Rodney Aquino, CEO
Email: rodchata@gmail.com
Established in 1998, Rodchata Enterprise, LLC has been involved in numerous ventures related to salsa and bachata dancing, helping shape the growth of Latin dance communities throughout the United States and abroad.
According to company records and historical estimates, Aquino has taught in approximately 356 cities across 55 countries worldwide, conducting workshops, judging competitions, coaching dancers, and appearing as a featured guest instructor at major dance events. Industry fees for such appearances have reportedly ranged between $5,000 and $6,000 per engagement.
Aquino also entered the instructional media market during the height of the DVD era, producing five Latin dance DVD series focused on salsa and bachata. The educational materials reportedly sold nearly one million copies worldwide, helping make Latin dance instruction more accessible to dancers around the globe.
Beyond teaching, Aquino expanded into event production. Over the years, he has produced, invested in, or partnered in twelve dance festivals and conventions held in destinations including Lithuania, Las Vegas, Hawaii, San Diego, San Francisco, Reno, Los Angeles, and the Dominican Republic. During their most active periods, some of these events reportedly generated annual gross revenues approaching $400,000, attracting 2,500 to 3,000 attendees, with approximately 250 to 300 full-pass registrations per event.
Closer to home, Rodchata Enterprise maintained weekly dance programs and monthly social events throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, introducing thousands of students to salsa and bachata over the years. Aquino has also worked extensively as a coach, choreographer, competition judge, and consultant, further diversifying his professional portfolio.
While exact figures have not been publicly disclosed or independently audited, industry estimates based on decades of entrepreneurial activity suggest that Aquino has built a substantial business legacy through his various dance-related ventures and investments.
However, Aquino's story extends beyond professional accomplishments. In recent years, he has openly shared his battle with liver cancer, using his platform to encourage hope, resilience, and awareness among others facing similar challenges. Although continuing to teach, mentor, and organize community events, Aquino is also preparing for what may become the greatest challenge of his life: a potential liver and kidney transplant.
The life-saving procedures, along with the long-term medical care associated with transplantation, are estimated to cost between $3 million and $4 million. As a result, Aquino's latest mission has become one of advocacy and fundraising—not only for himself, but also to inspire others navigating life-threatening illnesses to continue fighting with courage and determination. www.rodchata60.com
Often referred to simply as "Rodchata" by students and colleagues, Aquino is recognized as one of the early pioneers who helped popularize bachata outside of the Dominican Republic during a time when the dance had not yet achieved mainstream acceptance. Through teaching, mentoring, and producing events across multiple continents, he has influenced generations of dancers, instructors, and organizers.
Whether measured by business accomplishments, international reach, or the thousands of lives impacted through dance, Rodney "Rodchata" Aquino's legacy remains firmly established within the global Latin dance community. Yet perhaps his greatest legacy lies not in the stages he has performed on or the events he has produced, but in his unwavering commitment to keep moving forward—one dance, one student, and one day at a time.
Media Contact:
Rodchata Enterprise, LLC
Rodney Aquino, CEO
Email: rodchata@gmail.com
Contact
Empowerment Inc. NetworkContact
David Sturdevant
415-577-0212
David Sturdevant
415-577-0212
Categories